A group of Victoria business and property owners has ideas for improvements to a downtown parking lot that don’t include an apartment complex.
The city already has a preliminary development agreement with Monarch Development Partners that includes apartments, parking and commercial space on that existing parking lot and adjacent property owned by Rich and Shelley Gannon.
Several longtime business and property owners in downtown Victoria on June 5 presented ideas at a City Council workshop to maintain/reorganize the parking lot, or create two levels.
The KeepItVictoria group, which includes the presenters, prefers maintaining/expanding the existing parking lot in lieu of Monarch’s proposal.
“I think one of the key things is to just slow down, pause, and take another look at available options,” Terry Hartman, one of the presenters, said after the session at City Hall.
“We’re not against development, but it should be done in a manner that’s best for business, residents and visitors,” he said. “What’s the harm in delaying this to see what’s the best alternative?”
Hartman outlined options to increase the number of spaces in and around the existing parking lot, such as restriping and reorganizing and creating a two-level, tuck-under-style facility.
Those concepts, which range in cost estimate from $50,000 to $2.64 million, do not involve the Gannon property.
The Monarch project, which “is aligned with” the city’s comprehensive and strategic plans, according to city officials, calls for a mixed-use development on property at 7928 Quomoclit (city parking lot) and 7492 Quomoclit (Gannon building).
“As the co-founder and owner of Monarch, my focus and our team’s focus is continuing to work with the city of Victoria and what they are looking for with this vision, along with what Rich and Shelley Gannon are looking for with the redevelopment of their existing building,” Carl Runck said. “I’m not focused on other alternative ideas out there for the city’s parking lot.”
Monarch has proposed a 73-unit apartment complex that includes private and public parking, and a 6,000-square-foot commercial section that would be owned by the Gannons.
Monarch in March presented a sketch plan to the council. There has been no preliminary plat application, according to city officials, but one is expected later this summer.
The city has a “frequently asked questions” section on its website about the Monarch project.
Mayor Deb McMillan declined to comment about the recent workshop.
Mary Meuwissen, a business owner and former mayor, said after the workshop that she is “hoping the council directs city staff to form a committee with the downtown land owners and start to gather information on what people are looking to do for expansion, and start working toward the plan we have and make it better.”
Meuwissen said her plans for a boutique hotel, with parking, connected to Winchester & Rye Restaurant are in jeopardy if the Monarch proposal becomes reality.
The council and KeepItVictoria members are urging residents to express opinions to city officials.