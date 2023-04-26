The long-awaited Hackamore Brewing Company is opening its doors Friday, April 28.
The new spot is a family affair and certainly a labor of love. Hackamore Brewing Founder, foodie, and fermented-beverage-aficionado Zac Gleason enlisted the help of his younger brother, Jake Gleason, and cousin, Nick Flies, in 2021 as he embarked on a mission to tailor the craft beer experience he’s been searching for.
Gleason, who lives in Eden Prairie with his wife and two sons, left his corporate career to follow his true passion – craft beer. He has already made a name for himself in the Minnesota food and beverage scene with his successful Instagram account Sota Eats, where he eats, reviews, and photographs foods from across the state. Now, he hopes that Hackamore will climb to the ranks of other local beer connoisseurs top spots.
The name of the new establishment pays homage to the street Gleason grew up on – Hackamore Circle. And it’s not just the name that has sentimental value. Hackamore’s flagship beers are all inspired by local or familial ties. Of particular interest to Chanhassen patrons is the “Let’s Go Hazy” IPA, which was developed in honor of, none other than, the late musician Prince.
The art for each flagship beer, which is showcased around Hackamore, was designed by St. Paul tattoo artists and owners of Weird Ink Society, Jordanne Le Fae and Pip Arnes.
If beer isn’t your thing, Hackamore will offer several seltzer options, a nonalcoholic “beer” option, and a variety of soft drinks, including some from Minnesota-based Northern Soda Company.
Gleason has future plans for a patio and full-service kitchen, but in the meantime, the brewery will offer locally-sourced snacks as well as food prepared and served by the Salsa Collaborative. There is plenty of seating in Hackamore to enjoy snacks, beers and board games, including a row of booths that each have a window into the taproom.
In partnership with the Chanhassen Legion, pull-tabs will be available for purchase in the brewery. And, in addition to a handful of arcade games, Hackamore is outfitted with a state-of-the-art golf simulator. Gleason also wanted to give the merch store the feel of a golf course pro shop. Hackamore branded pint glasses, hoodies, tees, as well as TravisMathew golf shirts and hats with the Hackamore logo, are all available for purchase at the store within the brewery.
Gleason had a vision for a new and innovative craft beer experience, and it is finally coming to fruition. Bringing together a mix of local influence, Gleason envisions Hackamore becoming a go-to for Chanhassen residents.