An horticulture director from Harvard University will become the director of the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum on May 1, the University of Minnesota announced.
It's anticipated that the new director, Andrew Gapinski, will "develop a long-term vision and strategic plan for the next decade and beyond, building on the great work and legacy of Peter Moe, who announced his retirement last June," an email from the university said.
Gapinski is coming to Minnesota from the Arnold Arboretum at Harvard — North America's oldest public arboretum. Prior to his 10 years working there, most recently as the director of horticulture, he was director of horticulture and curator at the Arboretum at Penn State in University Park, Pennsylvania.
"The Arboretum feels fortunate to welcome such an experienced and accomplished horticultural leader to our community, and to establish him in this important, highly visible role that serves the entire state and region," the email said. "Andrew is uniquely positioned to lead our strong and beloved Arb boldly into the future, and the Arboretum looks forward to the energy and expertise he brings."
Gapinski has a bachelor's degree in horticulture with a business concentration from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a master's degree in public horticulture from the University of Delaware.
The search committee was led by Denise Young, chair and executive director at the Bell Museum. She worked in partnership with Kittleman and Associates, an executive search firm for U.S. nonprofit organizations.