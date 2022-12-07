Community Health Services Administrator Dr. Richard Scott shared COVID-19 and general population statistics before the Board of Health at the Carver County Board of Commissioners meeting on Nov. 1.
Scott began his presentation with a COVID-19 update. He said that according to the CDC’s community risk levels, Carver County is currently at a low risk level.
“We are no longer using case count as a primary indicator. That’s because many of the cases now are tested at home,” Scott said. “We don’t have a reliable rate of testing positive to determine risk. So we’re using hospitalization data primarily, both the number of COVID patients new admissions, as well as what percentage of the beds that are being cared for are COVID related.”
While numbers have been “steadily going downhill,” Scott said that health care providers are still struggling to keep up — but not entirely due to illness.
“Now because of staffing issues primarily — not because of COVID — but staffing issues, hospitals are still quite stressed out in their capacity to provide service,” Scott said. “Even a minor increase of hospitalizations due to COVID, would still put our healthcare at risk. It is something that we need to be concerned about.”
Scott shared the number of COVID-19 deaths by year, which showed that in 2020 there were 35 deaths, 2021 had 59 and 2022 has had 32 so far, “a drastic decrease from last year.”
“Overall, though, when you compare us across the country and across the state, Carver County has fared fairly well,” Scott said. “Our death rate due to COVID is half of Minnesota, and Minnesota is significantly better than the United States.”
With that in mind, Scott deduced that “Carver County has one of the lowest fatality rates associated with COVID in the entire country.”
He attributed this to Carver County’s “excellent healthcare system, our proactive approach for public health reaching out. We had a very good relationship with long-term care communities early on” and “boosting the vaccination rate early on.”
Scott noted that vaccine percentages will look a little different depending on the source. Vaccine statistics provided by Carver County will look slightly lower than the Minnesota Department of Health because of adjusting for the growing population.
According to the MDH, 80% of Carver County, regardless of age, has had at least one vaccine dose. Scott specifically pointed out that 98% of those 65 and older have had at least one dose and/or completed a vaccine series.
As for pandemic recovery and ongoing prevention efforts, Scott highlighted that testing and vaccinations are still available for residents. A total of 3,639 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been provided since Jan. 1, and nearly 54,000 doses since vaccines were first made available.
POPULATION OUTLOOK
After sharing COVID-19 specific statistics, Scott moved on to a section of his presentation focused on population projections for Carver County.
Scott shared numbers from Met Council Long-Range Projections from January 2022, which stated that Carver County’s population in 2010 was 91,042 and in 2020 it was 106,922. Looking ahead, the population is projected to reach 135,960 by 2030 and 161,440 by 2040.
While the largest population of people is older adults, Scott said it is projected by 2043 that Carver County will “also have a robust potential workforce and we also have young people coming up,” as supported in a chart he shared from the Minnesota State Demographic Center.
“We’re definitely growing, and we’re also changing,” Scott said as his segue into a chart showing the increasing number of people of color in the county.
In 2013, the percentage of BIPOC people in Carver County was 9.7%. It is projected to be 16.2% by 2038, 18.7% by 2048 and 19.9% by 2053.
Scott ended the presentation by sharing the mantra for the vision moving forward, “Healthy people, healthy communities, healthy Carver for a lifetime,” with an emphasis on making intentional strides to make sure everyone feels as though they belong.
“When you do that, the science is really clear: we’re more economically stronger, we’re healthier, we’re more engaged, we’re more educated and we have less conflict,” Scott said.