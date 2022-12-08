Three years ago, when Angelia Worley was seven months pregnant and had been sober for just over a year, she lost her housing. She had dealt with housing insecurity and addiction her entire adult life.
Worley and her boyfriend came up with the necessary funds to stay at the Chaska Super 8 for a few nights, but they knew that they could not afford it for long. “I didn’t not want to have shelter for my new baby,” she said. “I wouldn’t have been able to keep custody of my son unless I had a home.”
Worley was accepted into a Carver County program that provided hotel stays for the homeless, and the couple was able to stay at the hotel for eight months. Her son — dubbed the “Super 8 baby” — was born while they lived there. She noted that she wasn’t the only person in the program to have a child while living in the hotel.
Worley has been sober for four years and is now raising her child in a home she rented two years ago from her church as part of a second-chance program.
If it wasn’t for that program, she said, she would’ve lost her child because she didn’t have stable housing and would have resorted to her old behaviors — including substance abuse. That program no longer exists.
Aside from the lack of affordable or subsidized housing in the area, people with criminal records or a history of eviction face another challenge — a stigma. “No housing program would accept me because of my background,” Worley said.
Nonprofit help
Options are limited for people like Worley who are seeking help with housing or food insecurity in Carver and Scott counties. As programs and funding come and go, the need for aid continues.
Shelter beds are scarce, which can create dire situations for homeless people with the return of brisk Minnesota weather. One foundation that can help is His House Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides aid and resources for those experiencing food insecurity, homelessness or housing instability year-round.
HHF hosts events to educate the public on these issues and address the most urgent needs. Most recently, it held its fourth annual Sleep Out on Nov. 5 at Chaska Moravian Church.
“We gather together to reflect on local people and families and how it must feel to be living outside,” Martha Brannon, HHF founder and director, said in an email. “How do you get food, where do you shower, how do you coordinate kids in school? How do I find a place to sleep that is safe? There are so many things that are ‘unseen’ when people see someone that is homeless and living outside. We like to take time to reflect on people that we know and those we have not met.”
According to the HHF website, “funds raised from the event help cover the emergency needs and services for families in the southwest metro.” Brannon identified those emergency needs as “food and shelter.”
“In August, we gave 12 tents out in a two-week period to local people that were homeless,” Brannon said. “Emergency needs to these families are different from someone who has a place to live and a job. Our Resource Center, in the basement of the Chaska Moravian Church, serves both. We have food, clothing and access to caseworkers for those in crisis.”
With the arrival of winter, Brannon says that HHF can no longer rely on campgrounds as a temporary solution, either, and that “there is an urgency of finding shelter.”
Brannon noted that the families living in hotels and motels don’t count as “homeless” in terms of state and federal guidelines, but “all of their money goes to the hotel bill.”
Since there are currently no shelters in Scott or Carver County, many people are sent to Minneapolis or Mankato to stay in traditional shelters. She identified the Families Moving Forward Southwest program as a shelter option, but still a very limited one.
“I think people assume we can always refer families that are homeless to downtown Minneapolis to one of the larger shelters, but that’s not the case,” Brannon said. “Hennepin County family shelters do not have programs for families from other counties.”
A shift
During the COVID pandemic, programs with adequate funding provided aid to people in challenging circumstances, along with a federal eviction moratorium.
Through RentHelpMn Carver County, for instance, residents applied for over $3.9 million in rent assistance and an additional $295,600 in utility help over a nine-month period beginning in April 2021. The agency provided $449 million in assistance to 59,100 household statewide. The program is no longer in operation.
Now that such programs and funding are gone, Brannon feels a “shift” happening in suburban homelessness.
“I see us going back to the original model of no suburban shelters,” Brannon said. “These are people with jobs. It’s a different model of losing housing, moving to a motel to self pay and then losing everything eventually because it’s unsustainable.”
To help “fill the gap,” Brannon said that HHF relies on discretionary funds raised from events like the Sleep Out and Holiday Sale. A total of $108,000 was spent in 2022 for hotel stays, according to Brannon.