Scott County Attorney Ron Hocevar will likely be the chief lawyer for the county for the next four years after appearing to defeat his former prosecutor, Allen Andersen.
Andersen, 33, had run primarily on a platform of expanding treatment courts and vowed to end the prosecution of all marijuana possession crimes.
“I'm incredibly proud of what we were able to accomplish," Andersen told the Pacer on Tuesday night. "A campaign that only raised $4,000 and was run by my family and friends garnered nearly half of the votes in Scott County.”
As of 10:50 p.m., Hocevar was up 53.82% to 45.69% with almost 93% of precincts reporting.
Andersen added: "It's always an uphill battle challenging an incumbent, but I think it's clear the policies I was advocating for are important to this community. I hope Mr. Hocevar will be a representative for all voters in Scott County and consider adopting some of my proposals. And if he doesn't, I'll be back again in four years.”
Hocevar, 58, was first elected in 2014, ran primarily on a platform of being “tough on crime” and often touted his experience. He wasn’t immediately available for comment.