Tis' the season to be jolly! The holiday season has arrived, which means tons of fun and festivities, including the highly anticipated 2022 Holidazzle event at Loring Park in downtown Minneapolis.
The Holidazzle festivities will take place during four three-day weekends (Fridays through Sundays), running Nov. 25 through Dec. 18. The beloved holiday event is the brainchild of the the Mpls Downtown Council and has been a holiday tradition in downtown Minneapolis for almost 30 years.
Mark Remme, director of communications and research for Mpls Downtown Council, said Holidazzle has something for everyone and is fun for all ages.
"It is a holiday experience in the heart of downtown Minneapolis that offers opportunities to do really fun things throughout the course of the holiday season," Remme said. "There's a free Santa that kids can interact with and tell him their wish list, along with free amusement rides. If you're young professionals and you want to have night with friends, there's a beer garden by Fulton Beer to enjoy."
The Fulton Beer Garden will be offering draft and tasty brews including Lonely Blonde, Sweet Child of Vine, Snow Emergency Stout and Holidazzle Hazy IPA — plus, Bloody Beers on Sundays.
Remme said this year’s Holidazzle will once again bring the community together to enjoy activities and entertainment while also supporting local small businesses.
"For me, the most exciting thing is getting to see all the different groups come together and enjoy the holidays together," Remme said. "It's also a gathering place to highlight local small businesses. We have a ton of great prepared foods that will be on site and there will be a great holiday shopping mix of some of the vendors."
According to a press release from event organizers, guests can find 30+ food and shopping options — including Holidazzle flagship vendors and a collection of fantastic local makers that will provide new offerings each weekend — as well as fun activities at downtown’s holiday taproom. The event will also feature fireworks each Saturday at 7:15 p.m.
"One thing that I love about Holidazzle is that it's a destination for people to come and enjoy. The holiday season is really magical downtown," Remme said. "Throughout the weekends we'll have different giveaways that will be taking place. This year we're going to be giving away Yetis and moose stuffed animals on different weekends, as well as water bottles and pet collar bandanas."
The Holidazzle event will feature a 17-foot-tall yeti interactive illuminated art installation, live entertainment and holiday music performances on stage, free amusement rides including a carousel and large slide and will feature tons of holiday Instagram backdrops.
Other highlights include:
- Drag Queen Bingo on Friday evenings at the Fulton Beer Garden
- Dog rescues on-site on Saturdays and Sundays (with a special pet product market on Sundays)
- A pet costume contest on Sunday, Dec. 4
- Friday Sing Off: Listen as local college and university a capella groups compete, with the championship on Friday, Dec. 16
- Alpacas on-site Dec. 9–11 and Dec. 16–18
- Roller skating from 5 to 9 p.m. each Friday and Saturday
Remme encourages everyone to visit downtown and said residents won't be disappointed.
"It's such a great way to get together as a community and enjoy the holiday season together. It's become a Minneapolis tradition over the years and it's something that I look forward to," he said. "I love seeing people come together and seeing the smiles on their faces. Downtown is a magical spot and has a great ambiance. On top of that, because we have such great small local businesses that are on site, it's a great way to learn about local business and find great products for your holiday wish list by supporting them as well."
For more information, visit https://www.holidazzle.com/ and follow Holidazzle on its social media platforms: Facebook @MplsHolidazzle; Instagram @HolidazzleMpls; Twitter @Holidazzle; Hashtags: #Holidazzle, #mymplsdt