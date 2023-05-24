In partnership with American Legion Post 580, Chanhassen’s Memorial Day Ceremony will take place at noon Monday in City Center Park.
Keynote speakers will include Command Sgt. Maj. Tom Trost as well as Richard Middleton.
Trost began his military career as an Army medic in 1973 and retired in 1999. In addition to a slew of military awards he received, Trost is currently a member of the Field Artillery Order of St. Barbara and the Army Medical Department Order of Military Medical Merit.
Middleton, after receiving his Distinguished Military Graduate Officer commission in the Army, was selected to be an instructor at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point. Middleton is a member of the Chan Legion and a member of the Fort Snelling Memorial Rifle Squad.
Additional cemetery services will be held at 7:45 a.m. at Leach Cemetery, 8:15 a.m. at Chanhassen Pioneer Cemetery and 10:15 a.m. at St. Hubert’s Cemetery.
The Chanhassen Historical Society will officially open its doors on Memorial Day, as well.
The historical society made the Chanhassen Village Hall its home in recent years, and with pandemic setbacks this is only the second year the building and its curated collection will be open for the public to look back in time to Chanhassen’s past.
The historical society, which sits adjacent to the historic St. Hubert’s Church, is conveniently located for those hoping to attend the Veteran’s Day ceremony at the cemetery.
The historical society’s grand opening will take place on Monday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; after that, the historical society plans to open its doors to the public every Saturday.
Those hoping to stop by the Village Hall will get to be some of the first to see the latest addition to its collection – a vintage “Fyr-Fyter” fire extinguisher. The industrial fire extinguisher sat in the backyard of a Chanhassen home for years before the historical society acquired and restored it.
Currently, it’s located outside the Village Hall and provides those walking or driving by a glimpse of the past. For more information and a look at other artifacts, visit the Chanhassen Historical Society sometime this summer.