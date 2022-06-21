The temperature neared 100 degrees Monday while "Stanger Things" star Joe Keery and other actors shot scenes in a downtown Jordan shop for the upcoming film "Marmalade."
An antique store on the corner of Broadway and Water streets where some scenes were shot doesn't have air conditioning, so Kerry and co-star Camilla Morrone walked to an insurance building next door between scenes to cool down.
Each time they walked out of the buildings, bystanders took video on their phones, screamed and waved. Keery waved and smiled back.
Keery is best-known for his roles as Steve Harrington in “Stranger Things,” a hit drama series, and as Keyes in the film “Free Guy."
More than 100 people showed up to get a glimpse of Keery and the film shoot.
“Marmalade” is about a couple, played by Keery and Morrone, who commit a bank robbery. Besides the scenes in the antique shop, which could not be seen by the public, filming included some driving through the downtown. The crew didn't let on to much of what was being filmed but said it took place in 1994 and was part of a flash-back scene.
The film, which is expected to be released late this year or early next year, has a $1.5 million budget. Filming was expected to take about four weeks with the entire movie being filmed in various locations around Minnesota. That was a requirement in order for the film to qualify for a new state tax credit.