For about two decades, undocumented immigrants haven’t been able to obtain a driver’s license in the state of Minnesota.
That is one step closer to changing after the Minnesota House of Representatives on a 69-60 vote passed legislation Jan. 30 that would allow undocumented immigrants to take a driver’s exam and obtain a driver’s license. Similar legislation passed in the Democratic-Farmer-Laborer party-held House in both 2019 and 2020, but didn’t pass in the senate under Republican control.
“All it does is say that driver’s licenses are a state issue and immigration is a federal issue and shouldn’t impact driver’s licenses in Minnesota,” said state Rep. Brad Tabke (DFL-Shakopee), a co-sponsor of the bill, in a recent interview.
Like in all other cases, obtaining a driver’s license would be based on passing the driver’s test.
“They can’t pass the test, they can’t drive,” Tabke said.
In some cases, Tabke said not having a driver’s license makes it difficult for families to get their children to school, or participate in society overall.
“This is a significant burden for people who are just trying to live good lives to make the world a better place,” Tabke said.
One concern that was raised by some opponents of the legislation is whether or not it would allow anyone with a driver’s license to vote.
Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon in a social media post following the vote said that wouldn’t be the case.
“The Drivers Licenses for All bill will not change Minnesota election laws at all,” Simon said. “Many people who are ineligible to vote (like green card holders or sixteen year-olds) already have drivers licenses. For that reason, drivers licenses are not used as proof of citizenship.”
In a press statement, co-sponsor of the bill Rep. Jess Hanson (DFL-Burnsville) said the legislation was part of a years-long effort, which was led by a “broad statewide coalition of immigrant-led organizations, unions, immigrants’ rights advocates and community-based groups.”
She added: “Through their tireless efforts, they built one of the broadest coalitions imaginable in support of this bill: law enforcement, chambers of commerce, agribusiness, faith-based organizations and workers’ rights advocates. The ability for everyone to take a driver’s test and obtain a driver’s license means we are all safer on the roads.”
Public safety concerns
Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen, along with other law enforcement officials, supported the legislation four years ago, and continues to do so today, primarily because of the positive impact it will likely have on public safety.
“We’re all better served when there’s licensed and trained drivers on our roadways,” Hennen said.
In some situations, Hennen noted deputies may stop the same driver multiple times. If a driver provides a name that isn’t theirs, a citation would likely be issued for the name provided. Hennen explained that it can cause issues with a driver being issued multiple citations but the courts aren’t able to track it.
Hennen also pointed to more serious cases in which police may need to look for a suspect, but without a license photo attached to the subject in question, it can become more difficult to apprehend them.
In both scenarios, Hennen said more people having driver’s licenses would be a positive for law enforcement departments across the state.
“It makes our jobs much easier,” Hennen said.
The bill is currently going through the committee process in the senate, now under DFL control. Gov. Tim Walz has indicated he would sign the legislation into law if it crosses his desk.