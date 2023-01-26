The work of four regional Indigenous artists — James Autio, Gordon Coons, Anna Johnson and Ivy Vainio — will be featured in the Reedy Gallery at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum until March 26 for the “Visions from the Land: Native Interpretations” exhibit.
Autio and Coons are both enrolled members of the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Chippewa Indians; Johnson is an enrolled member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians; and Vainio is a direct descendant of the Grand Portage Band of Chippewa Indians.
A variety of mediums are featured in the exhibit, including photography, collage, prints, woodcuts and paintings made with a variety of media, including cedar smoke, acrylic, watercolor, ink, pen, gesso, charcoal, gold leaf, birch bark and more.
Pop-up events, featuring an exciting mix of other Indigenous artists and organizations, will be offered on select weekends during the exhibit.
Indigenous peoples can receive waived general daily admission to the Arboretum by calling (612) 301-6775 to make a reservation.