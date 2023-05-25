As of this month, the city has officially approved its 2023 City Pavement Rehabilitation Project and has begun working with its chosen contractor. Last week, the city met with the contractor for a preconstruction meeting and while the project schedule is not set in stone, work in the Bramble and Ches Mar areas will begin shortly after Memorial Day. Plans to begin work in the Curry Farm/Mulberry area are tentatively scheduled for mid-June.
The city’s mill and overlay project consists of approximately a half-mile of roadway throughout the Sunridge Court, Oakside Circle, and Creekwood Drive areas. Construction is slated to begin in June and will be completed or nearly completed by August.
Yearly crack sealing and sealcoating typically begins mid-July. Temporary “No Parking” signs will be placed in adjacent boulevards the day prior to any sealcoat work.
Galpin Boulevard
The long-anticipated Galpin Boulevard Improvement Project will break ground this year. Construction is set to begin toward the end of this summer and finish by the end of next summer. During construction, traffic will be detoured to Hazeltine Boulevard.
This summer’s construction will constitute Stage 1 of the project and will run from the Chanhassen-Shorewood city limit to Lake Lucy Road.
Stages 2-4 will take place next year and progressively work along Galpin toward Highway 5.
The project aims to improve road safety along Galpin Boulevard and provide trail and sidewalk improvements for pedestrians. Four roundabouts will be constructed along the stretch of roadway and the city is planning to reduce the road’s speed limit upon its re-opening.