Scott Jensen, the former Republican state senator and recent gubernatorial candidate, recently went before the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice in defense of his medical license.
Three years in the making, the March 24 discussion centered on Jensen’s public comments about the COVID-19 pandemic — comments that were characterized as reckless misinformation by his detractors.
In preparation for the meeting, Jensen went live on Facebook last Wednesday with a message to his supporters. In the video, Jensen said that the meeting would be private and that no members of the public or recordings would be allowed.
“I expect to have a fruitful and thoughtful conversation,” he said in the video. “We’re going to talk about all the things that have happened over the last three years. We’re going to talk about the practice of medicine. We’re going to talk about free speech. We’re going to talk about professional conduct.”
Jensen did not respond to an email request for comment from Southwest News Media.
He released another video via social media following the meeting with the board.
Jensen begins the video stressing the importance of context, and claimed that in 2020 he was privy to information the average lay person was not.
“As a sitting senator and vice chair of the Health and Human Services Committee, I had access to information that not everybody gets. I certainly had access to what was happening as the Department of Health and the CDC was turning our lives upside down,” he said.
“Today, justice was served. All 18 allegations were dismissed outright. Investigations are done,” he said in the Friday video.
The investigations date back three years. In 2020, Jensen’s license was put under review for public comments he made regarding COVID-19. The investigation was brought on by the accusation that Jensen was spreading misinformation about COVID-19-related death certificates. Additionally, he was accused of giving reckless advice in his comparison of COVID-19 to the flu.
Jensen has said that he believes the allegations against him are politically motivated, and that the Board of Medical Practice is being “weaponized.” According to Jensen, this is the fifth time that he has gone before the board to defend his license.
“The Minnesota Board of Medical Practice participated in an honest, open discussion with me,” Jensen said. He stated that during their conversation they discussed the difference between misinformation and disinformation, and discussed medical practitioners’ responsibility to the public.
At the end of his video, Jensen brings in his lawyer, Greg Joseph. Joseph said that he was pleased with the result of the meeting, but said it’s still unclear where the line is between professional conduct and speech.