Former state senator and gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen has filed a lawsuit against the Board of Medical Practice and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.
Jensen, in the lawsuit filed June 6, claims the parties aided in the “weaponization” of the Board of Medical Practice and ultimately infringed on his First and Fourteenth Amendment rights, according to a press release from Jensen.
In March, the family doctor went before the board in defense of his medical license.
Investigations into his conduct date back three years, the focus of which were comments he made during the COVID-19 pandemic in regard to COVID-related death certificates and his comparison of the virus to the flu.
Following the March meeting, Jensen published a video to his social media accounts stating that any allegations against him had been dismissed and that, “The Minnesota Board of Medical Practice participated in an honest, open discussion.”
Now, Jensen claims these investigations were illegal, went beyond the scope of the board’s jurisdiction, and were a form of retaliation. He also claims Ellison withheld data that could have upset people had it been made known.
One suit was filed against the Board of Medical Practice in Federal District Court in Minnesota and the other suit was filed against Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison in Carver County District Court.
Jensen was the Republican Party's endorsed candidate for governor in 2022.