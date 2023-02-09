Internationally regarded hot air balloonist Ed Chapman, of Jordan, took flight Saturday, Feb. 3, at the Hudson Hot Air Affair, a ballooning festival that takes place on the field of E.P. Rock Elementary School.
The weather was not favorable for flying most of the weekend, so many pilots only inflated their balloons. On Saturday, however, pilots were able to fly at their own discretion.
Chapman, a seasoned balloonist of over 46 years, decided to fly despite the stronger winds. His balloon was tossed around a bit during the inflation process, but once in the sky there were few issues.
Fire & Frost was helped into the sky by a crew that included Chapman’s son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Sonia.