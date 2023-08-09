A Carver County judge recently upheld a previous ruling to have a partially completed house demolished in the city of Carver.
Judge Eric Braaten said in his July 19 ruling that he was sympathetic to Antoni and Janina Tarchala’s situation but could not excuse the couple’s lack of attention to the property and involvement in the legal case.
The judge said “the hazardous structure is a threat to the safety of any first responder,” adding that “the way defendants handled building and maintaining the structure mirror their lack of involvement in this case.”
Antoni Tarchala, 66, started building a house at 216 Carver Creek Place about 21 years ago, but never completed the four-bedroom, four-bath, 3,700-square-foot house.
He told city and court officials that he believed he only needed to complete the outside of the house and could finish the interior when time and funds allowed. The structure sat idle for many years, causing the city to seek legal action to have it demolished after a building inspection report indicated hazardous conditions.
Braaten found in favor of the city, but allowed the Tarchalas several more continuation hearings before he rendered his most recent decision.
The city has approved a bid of $28,750 by Don & Wayne Excavating of Belle Plaine to raze the building and level the site. The Tarchalas’ personal property has already been removed.
The structure was deemed hazardous based on an inspection that revealed numerous structural concerns. A building permit for the structure was issued in 2002 to construct a single-family dwelling on the property, but the permit was deemed invalid by the city in 2007. The property has never been heated nor occupied.