The Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Carver County Sheriff’s Office have been busy this summer keeping area waterways safe for recreational activity.
Scott and Carver Counties have some of the biggest and most popular recreational lakes in the metro area, including lakes such as Upper and Lower Prior Lake and Lake Waconia. Throughout Minnesota, sheriff’s offices are tasked with keeping these waterways safe and work in conjunction with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to not only patrol but also educate those on the water. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, local waterways have only gotten busier.
“Going back to the start of COVID, a lot of people bought boats because it was the only thing to do,” said Sgt. Jacob Edwinson, who supervises the recreational safety arm of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. “And, more specifically, a lot of people bought jet skis, because of the relatively low cost compared to a boat.”
Previous to the start of the pandemic, Edwinson said that most of the vehicles on the lake were pontoons or wake boats. Now there are a lot more jet skis. While in the past patrol officers would’ve been focusing on behavior and infractions on typical boats, most of the infractions now are from jet skis. Many of those jet skis are driven by younger, less experienced drivers.
“We’re having a lot of jet skiers get really close to each other and violating all sorts of different laws because there’s very specific rules when it comes to jet skis because of the way in which they operate,” Edwinson said. “Unfortunately, this year we’ve had a handful of jet ski accidents because of people not maintaining the distance or operating those machines in a safe manner.
Ryan Pinoneimi, Corporeal for Water Safety with the Carver County Sheriff’s office said that they’re having similar issues with jet skis on Carver County Lakes.
“The main thing is having problems with people not realizing that you need to be off the wake an hour before sunset on a jet ski or other personal watercraft,” Pinoneimi said. “Another big one is if you’re on a paddleboard, kayak or canoe, you need to have a life jacket with you and if you’re nine or under you need to be wearing one.”
Both sheriff’s departments’ main concern is the use of life jackets. Pinoneimi emphasized the importance and need to have life jackets on these small vessels.
“I’m most concerned about the lifejacket use,” Pinoneimi said. “I’ve sometimes seen people in the middle of Lake Waconia with a paddleboard and no life vest and it isn’t a good idea.”
There have also been issues with watercraft that need registration that don’t have them. Any watercraft over 10 feet in length needs to be registered with the Minnesota DNR. This includes things like paddleboards, kayaks and canoes, in addition to other watercraft like pontoons and wake boats. According to Pinoneimi, this is an issue they’ve mainly had with paddleboards, which have become very popular in recent years.
In addition to patrolling local waterways, county sheriff’s offices are also tasked with inspections of all rental watercraft in their jurisdiction. The offices also do a lot of safety and educational outreach.
“Throughout the year we do a lot of presentations where we go to a Cub Scout group meeting or speak at Shakopee Parks and Rec as part of their annual safety camp,” Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen said. “Cities will have us come and speak specifically about that topic as well as trying to educate kids early and often about safety.”
The biggest thing they all said about water safety? Wear your life jacket.
“Life jackets are the main thing; the main thing that saves lives,” Hennen said.
Information about recreational safety, as well as specific laws and regulations governing it, can be found on the websites for the Scott County and Carver County sheriffs offices as well as through the DNR’s annual boating guide and website.