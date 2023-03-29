In an effort to keep Chanhassen lakes and waterways safe and clean, the city will soon begin its Adopt-a-Drain initiative — upping the ante with a bit of friendly neighborhood competition.
Beginning April 14, residents will be encouraged to “adopt” a local storm drain. The adoption of drains that flow into Lotus Lake, Lake Minnewashta and Lake Riley will be tracked to see which lake receives the largest percent increase in adopted drains. The prize? Cleaner lakes and bragging rights for the reigning neighborhood.
The program was started by the Hamline University Center for Global Environmental Education and the Metro Watershed Partners in 2014 and is now a nation-wide program.
The program aims to accomplish one goal: protect local waterways. Participants will name their drain and keep it free and clear of trash and debris. There is also a tracking function on the Adopt-a-Drain website if participants feel inclined to track their cleaning efforts.
To date, nearly 20,000 drains have been adopted through the program, and an estimated 566,000 pounds of debris has been collected, according to the Adopt-a-Drain website.
Leading the charge on the initiative is one of Chanhassen’s newest city councilors, Mark von Oven. Having been elected last fall, the Adopt-a-Drain competition is one of von Oven’s first ideas he’s bringing to life.
The competition will kick off with a Facebook post from the city on April 14. There will be a one week update on April 21, with final results announced on May 1.
As a member of the Lotus Lake Conservation Alliance, von Oven was looking for a way to promote healthier waters via his city council role. He reached out to the Lake Minnewashta Preservation Association and the Lake Riley Improvement Association, and both groups are on board for the upcoming challenge.
“This is my first crack at any of this. I just sort of threw my hat in the ring and went and started knocking on doors and talking to people,” said von Oven of his council candidacy.
The council member lives on Lotus Lake with his wife and kids. “I’ve been working to keep Lotus Lake clean and safe for the last four years on the LLCA,” von Oven said. “When I learned about the Adopt-a-Drain initiative, my first thought was ‘How did I not know about this?”
“Part of what we’re doing on the LLCA is building community,” he said. “You know how at parties or in homes it’s the kitchen that brings everybody together? I see a similar thing in bodies of water. It just seems to bring people together.”
Von Oven hopes to expand the program in the future, possibly starting with the local schools. “What a great way to fan out into the community, and at the same time, start people off caring about where the water goes,” he said. “Teach them young that this matters, and they’ll take it from there.”
Additionally, von Oven said that participation requires only a minimal time commitment and that twice a month for 15 minutes will suffice.
The Adopt-a-Drain website emphasizes the impact of runoff pollution. Rain, as well as melting ice and snow, collects substances and materials that are on the streets and flush them into local waterways via storm drains. Trash, leaves, animal and pet waste and salt all have adverse effects on the health of a given body of water.
According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, higher rainfall in recent years has consequently increased runoff pollution. In addition to pollutants, runoff can cause eutrophication or, in other words, nutrient pollution. Leaves and other nutrient-rich material can add excessive phosphorus and nitrogen to the water, resulting in an overgrowth of algae. Nutrient pollution is one of the most costly and challenging environmental problems to address, according to the EPA.
Last October marked the 50-year anniversary of the Clean Water Act, and in celebration, Gov. Tim Walz declared it the Month of Clean Water. The proclamation, which noted the meaning of the region’s Dakota name, Mni Sota Makoce, or “the land where the waters reflect the clouds,” acknowledged the importance of Minnesota waters in providing residents clean drinking water, recreational opportunities and an overall enhancement in quality of life.
“The specific area of Lotus Lake that I live on has, from time to time, a bad habit of washing pieces of glass ashore,” said von Oven. “It’s because it’s a dead end street, and all the rumors are that many, many, many years ago people would sit at the end of the street and whip bottles into the water. Now, 40, 50 years later we’re experiencing those bad choices, and I don’t want people to experience our bad choices.”
“Before the Clean Water Act, rivers and lakes were used as disposal sites,” according to the pollution control agency. “Our philosophy as a nation was to make waste ‘go away’ without considering what effect it was having on ecological systems.”
The Adopt-a-Drain initiative “gives every resident an opportunity to make a small, sustainable difference so the entire city can make measurable, positive, changes for our environment. Like my grandmother always said, ‘Many hands make light work,’” wrote von Oven in a press release.
For additional information, contact Mark von Oven at mvonoven@chanhassen.gov or 952-479-0506, or visit the Adopt-a-Drain website. And remember, the competition does not begin until April 14.