Father Tony VanderLoop of Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Chaska recently spent two weeks in Kitui, Kenya. He was part of a group that spent time connecting with people in the community and witnessing the real-time effects that financial support has had on providing better accessibility to safe water.
He recently talked about his experience abroad with Southwest News Media. The following conversation has been edited for brevity and clarity:
Southwest News Media: What was this group that gathered to go to Kitui?
Tony VanderLoop: It was through the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis. They’ve entered into a partnership with the Catholic Diocese of Kitui, Kenya, since 2004, and for every year or most years, they send a delegation as part of the partnership. So this year, we went to them, and I was asked to be the priest for it and agreed to go.
Our parish has been a big supporter of water programs. During Lent, we have water bottles that families can take and fill up with coins, and the money goes to support water projects — primarily water projects there.
SWNM: What specific work did you do while abroad?
TV: The main thing is that we came to see them, and we had a lot of orientation centered around just getting to know the people there. They were happy to see us and to celebrate the water projects that had been done through our funding.
We went to the countryside near a village called Nuu, where a concrete barrier that cost $7,000 was placed in a dry stream down to the bedrock. This caused water that flowed to pool up so that a well could be dug nearby.
While we were there, a 79-year-old lady got up and said she had been walking all day long, from 8 a.m.-8 p.m., to fetch water. Now she said it takes her about an hour to get water. So this really changed her life.
SWNM: What was it like for you to see the impact that this was having on these communities?
TV: It made me think that we were doing so precious little but on the other hand, the little sacrifices that we do make to be able to fund such projects have a large impact. Every time in which we say no to ourselves so that we could say yes to them makes a big difference.
SWNM: Anything to add about your time in Kenya?
TV: We visited a school, and a significant thing was there were these water tanks at the corner of a roof of a school or in the corner of a room of a church. That rainwater would drain into the tank, and that’s part of the water projects that we funded. Water was caught off the roof and would drain into the tank. They showed us that, and that made a big difference.
I would like to add that they treated us with such great hospitality. It was wonderful to get to know the priests, the parish leadership and the kids at schools.