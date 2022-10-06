I’m a resident of Victoria and running for the Eastern Carver County, District 112, school board. Please let this be my introduction to the community.
There are twelve candidates for the four open District 112 seats. As a graduate of Boston College Law School, I am the only lawyer among the twelve. I learned to be a trial lawyer by trying jury cases in downtown Boston in the early-to-mid 1980s. Later, I founded a civil trial firm in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where I had been raised. By the time I retired from trial law, I had represented some of the largest companies in the country all the way down to mom-and-pop businesses and countless individuals.
Why is any of this relevant?
Well, for starters, voting for a school board director is in effect hiring someone to represent you for four years. There’s great skill in representing another person—it takes down-to-earth communicating, being able to dissect complicated issues into something that anyone can understand, and time and energy to listen. Most of all, representation involves putting one’s own interests aside and advocating on behalf of others.
Certainly, representation does not mean pushing an agenda that serves only a vocal minority. For example, classroom curricula and book selections fall within the responsibility of the District 112 superintendent and her very well-qualified staff. I am certainly not in favor of handicapping the professionals—our licensed educators. Yep, I just said that.
Now you know one more thing about me: I’m not afraid to speak the truth or to rely on real “facts.” This strength, among other things, has garnered me the endorsement of the local teacher’s union, the Chaska Education Association, an organization of hundreds of excellent educators who give their all for our students.
I’m also incredibly idealistic and believe that we each have an obligation to make the world better. That, above all else, is why I’m running for the District 112 school board.
Lastly, at some point you might hear that I am transgender. In 2009, I transitioned from male to female. Doing that radically changed my view of the world—I now far better understand what it means to be considered or treated as “other.” Even more, the experience of transitioning genders made me a much kinder and gentler human, and way more open to persons from all backgrounds. In turn, that fuels my day-job work of helping others bridge their differences.
Thus, there you have me, Ellie Krug, and, I would propose, someone who’s a breath of fresh air. I believe in our educators and our students, who have operated under battlefield conditions for the past two years.
I also believe in you. Reach out to me for coffee or ice cream via my website at www.elliefordistrict112.com. I’d love to meet you and share about how I believe in unifying, rather than dividing. After all, we have so much more in common than not!
Ellie Krug
Victoria