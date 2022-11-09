After 12 candidates campaigned for months for four open seats on the Eastern Carver County School Board, Ellie Krug, Joe Scott and incumbents Jenny Stone and Tim Klein came out victorious.
The win breaks up the group of four candidates who ran together in hopes of obtaining all of the open seats: Scott, Svetlana Kolesnikova, Greg Petrie and Dean Waymire—the so-called Four4112.
“Congratulations to my fellow board members, I'm looking forward to serving with you. I'm glad I could still get into my Teflon suit,” Scott said in an email statement.
Final numbers for the race on the Secretary of State’s website showed the following:
- Dean Waymire - 7,241 votes (7.97%)
- Rachel Berg Scherer - 7,016 votes (7.72%)
- Tim Klein - 11,050 votes (12.16%)
- Jennifer Stone - 11,018 votes (12.13%)
- Mary Schoen - 6,110 votes (6.73%)
- Makiza M. Johnson - 3,254 votes (3.58%)
- Ellie Krug - 9,857 votes (10.85%)
- Greg Petrie - 7,853 votes (8.64%)
- Svetlana Kolesnikova - 8,214 votes (9.04%)
- Charles E. Lawler - 3,088 votes (3.40%)
- Donta Hughes - 7,242 votes (7.97%)
- Joe Scott - 8,697 votes (9.57%)
“I'm immensely grateful for the support and the recognition of all the hard work over the years,” Klein said in a prepared statement. “To garner this support when vote totals were over four times my first election is very humbling.”
Klein believes that “public schools are the greatest institution in our society” and is honored to serve the community for another four years.
“While some worked to inject politics into the process, at the end of the day, it's about public service for the kids,” Klein said.
Stone, current vice chair of the school board, said she is “really excited about moving forward now that the election is over.”
“We hired Superintendent Sayles-Adam during the pandemic, and I think she led the district through that time with data, grace and tenacity. But now I’m really excited to work together with her leadership with our new strategic plan to move toward excellence in all things academics, arts and athletics, activities and community ed,” Stone said.
Klein shared similar sentiments as his fellow returning board member.
“I'm so excited to help continue the work that was interrupted by the pandemic so that we can continue to drive academic achievement and make this a school district of choice,” Klein said. “I'm confident that the district's new strategic plan lays out the path for this and I'm looking forward to helping put it into action.”
Lisa Anderson and Fred Berg are leaving the board. The winners will be joining the remaining three members, whose spots will be up for election in 2024: Sean Olsen, Angela Erickson and Jeffrey Ross.
HISTORY MADE
According to the LGBTQ Victory Fund, Krug “is the first trans person elected to a school board in Minnesota along with Sonya Emerick who won her race for the Minneapolis School Board yesterday and identifies as trans/nonbinary.”
Krug is also “the fifth trans woman elected to a school board in the country and second trans woman elected to a school board in the Midwest” — the first being Alana Giselle Banks for Decatur Public Schools Board of Education in Illinois.
Seven other trans school board members were elected in the U.S. on election night, along with Adam Spickler, who won reelection to the Cabrillo College Governing Board in California.
Krug said she recognized that “something started to gel” with her campaign the weekend before the election. Traffic picked up on her website and she predicted during her door knocks that somewhere between 8-10% of people had already voted for her or were absolute commitments.
“I think that my election represents turning a page in District 112,” Krug said. “Because I am a different candidate, being transgender, but for the vast majority of people that I encountered, that’s not what mattered to them. What mattered is that I’m kind, compassionate and very enthusiastic about public education and particularly our students and educators.”