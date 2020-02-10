Carver County Parks put Lake Minnewashta Regional dog park visitors on notice on Feb. 3: Clean up after your dogs in the off-leash area, or the dog park will close.
Dog owners heeded the warning.
“As soon as Wednesday, people had gotten the message,” said Sam Pertz, Carver County Parks and Recreation supervisor, in a phone interview Monday. “By last Thursday and Friday, there were dog park patrons getting out on their own, and people on site were responding. We’ve had some good feedback. The public has been very understanding that we had to take action. It was unsightly and unsanitary.”
Pertz said that the county is looking for ways to better communicate with users, “and we’re also working on some basics like more signage and trash cans in the dog park.”
It’s possible this may have been an issue all winter, Pertz said, where people weren’t doing their part in keeping the park clean.
“But the recent snow melt made it obvious."
“By far, the Lake Minnewashta dog park is the most popular facility in our park system,” Pertz said. “I’m not surprised at how much interest the warning raised. There was a lot of traction in the local media and on social media. The reaction from people has been very positive and we’re glad folks have responded as they have.”
VOLUNTEERS
According to Pertz, the county received a call from a dog park patron about the dog waste conditions on Jan. 3.
After staff went to the park and evaluated the situation, the county issued the warning: "If sanitary conditions are not met, an indefinite closure of the facility is planned until sanitary conditions are achieved."
The deadline was set for 7:30 a.m. Feb. 10.
The county asked for volunteers to help clean up the dog park last Saturday and Sunday. According to park employees, between 25 and 30 people showed up to help scoop on Saturday.
An offer also came from a dog waste scooping company to come and do the clean up for free. Pertz turned it down.
“It was a nice gesture certainly, but it would have dissolved the momentum of what is needed to occur with the public,” Pertz said.
“We don’t have park rangers monitoring the park,” Pertz said. “The public needs to reexamine how they use the facility and to assert some peer to peer control.”