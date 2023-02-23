The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum is wrapping up its final weekend of the annual Spring Flower Show.
The theme for this year’s “botanical pick-me-up” is Gardening with Nature, which puts an emphasis on gardens that benefit birds, bees, butterflies and other vital insects.
The Oswald Visitor Center, Snyder Building and Meyer-Deats Conservatory are decked out in a wide array of flowers, arrangements and stumpery.
“In the U.S., stumperies are becoming more common as gardening with nature becomes important for gardening enthusiasts,” Alan Branhagen, the Arboretum’s operations director, said in a newsletter of the popular English garden feature.
The showcase runs daily 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Feb. 3-26 and is covered in general admission ticket pricing.
The only special programming that is not sold out is the final After Hours with the Flowers on Feb. 23 from 5-8:30 p.m.