Each book, each chapter and each character are unique—just the way Chanhassen author Henry L. Walton planned it.
In his third installment of the eccentric Shockpocket family, “The Complete, Slightly Abridged, Journals of Thaddeus Shockpocket” is printed in a large format and set in 14-point Open Dyslexic font for easier reading.
The new book combines segments of Walton’s first two books—”The Journals of Thaddeus Schockpocket Albion 77” and “Victoria”—and adds new adventures.
“It’s about a fantasy world, where people can escape and see themselves for a bit,” Walton said in a recent interview. “They are fun stories for everyone, but I really wanted them to be accessible to that part of the population that needs these easy-to-read books that say, ‘Hey, it’s OK to be different; to survive and move on in this world.’”
The new book follows the (mis)adventures of the Shockpocket family as it explores the world and creates inventions of dubious value. The family thrives despite mainstream scientists labeling it as being a bit off-kilter. Be ready for bacon-scented dog soap, odor-altering undergarments and elephant-shrinking ray-guns.
“It’s for entertainment on the first level,” Walton said. “I hope people just read it and laugh. Also, that it’s OK to be different than other people.”
Walton purposely made each chapter or vignette five or six pages long.
“Each chapter is a set of journal entries that encompasses an invention or exploration,” Walton said, adding that each book has “an overarching story.”
“The hope is that they encourage kids to read,” he said, adding that he’s had children and those into their mid-20s personally tell him how much they enjoy the books.
Some have told Walton how the books resonate with young girls, particularly because of how a girl in the book “has an engineering mind and sort of saves the day all the time in the background.”
Walton parlays his career marketing, technical background and worldwide travels into the escapades of the Shockpocket family.
“I been to paper mills in the middle of nowhere—Thailand, Brazil, Indonesia, Europe, South Africa—which has been an advantage for the book,” he said. “All of those experiences weave their way into the Shockpocket experiences.”
Walton said the idea of a scatter-brained English inventor/explorer intrigued him and set the stage for his book-writing endeavors.
Whether it’s inadvertently presenting his son as a gift to Brazilian natives, accidentally pumping too much helium into a balloon and watching his wife drift away, safely catapulting rabbits out of a garden, or other fictional episodes, Thaddeus Shockpocket’s encounters are hopefully memorable, Walton said.
“The hope is that people enjoy them,” he said. “It’s never a bad day when you can read something and just laugh and smile. We all need that.”