The Latin Days festival is returning to Valleyfair, celebrating Latin culture through a variety of live entertainment and authentic dishes.
The celebration, in partnership with Inclusive Alliance, takes place the weekend of Aug. 5-6 at the amusement park.
“Latin Days is one of our favorite events here at the park, and we can’t wait for all our guests to experience this unforgettable weekend,” Valleyfair Vice President and General Manager Raul Rehnborg said in a press release.
One of the highlights is the number of live performances featuring song and dance from an array of Latin countries, with music incorporating Caribbean, Latin American and Afro-Latino-Indigenous culture.
Saturday’s headliner is María Isa, a Boricua singer, songwriter, rapper, actress, youth worker and activist whose work has been featured on networks like NBC, ABC, MTV, STARZ and Telemundo. Raised in St. Paul’s West Side, she has maintained ties to the Twin Cities through the years with her most recent album, “Sasa,” being produced by Minneapolis hip-hop and R&B producer J.HARD.
According to Valleyfair’s website, the album is dedicated to Isa’s mother, women of color in politics and future leaders.
American band Malamanya is Sunday’s headliner, playing music reflecting traditional music from Latin America and the Caribbean. A press release from the park stated that the band’s “onstage energy reflects the communal, complex, and celebratory spirit prevalent in these musical genres.”
Beyond headliners, Latin Days will have performances from Emily Campoverde, the Mexico Lindo Dance Group, Danzas Colombianas, Grupo Rock Vhaltta, the Away Runakuna Dance Group, Mariachi Alma de Mexico, Expression Tropical and La Grandisima Sonora.
Emmy-winning journalist Arely Morales will emcee both days.
“We are thrilled to invite Minnesota’s amazing Latin performing artists to proudly shine on Valleyfair’s stage,” Rehnborg said.
Food is also an important element to the festival, with authentic dishes being provided by Que Tal Street Eats, which focuses on Salvadoran cuisine, and Shakopee-based Bravis Modern Street Food.
Latin Days is included with park admission at Valleyfair.