Two state lawmakers who represent parts of Carver County in the Legislature gave differing views of this year’s session in presentations before the county board.
At a June 13 board meeting, Rep. Lucy Rehm, DFL-Chanhassen and Sen. Glen Gruenhagen, R-Glencoe – along with the county’s lobbyist, Tony Albright – recapped the session.
Gruenhagen, a former House member, was elected to his first term in the state Senate last year. It is also Rehm’s first year at the Capitol and her first term as a representative.
“The 2023 legislative session, I think in a number of regards, will go down as one of the most profound five months of Minnesota history, not in terms of just the appropriation to new programming, for the formation of new agencies, but also in terms of the growth of the budget itself, the expansion of the programs in existence, but also the reform measures that were put in place,” Albright said.
Both legislators, Albright and the nonpartisan county board agreed the session provided some wins for the county. But, being from opposite sides of the aisle, Gruenhagen and Rehm had different views on what they considered to be wins and losses.
Driver’s license for allOne point of contention was the Driver’s License for All law, which allows individuals to obtain a driver’s license regardless of immigration status.
“The DFL and Gov. Walz did pass ‘driver’s license for illegals,’” Gruenhagen said. He stated that Republicans attempted to add a distinguishing feature to those licenses, but that those measures were voted down. “So they’re going to get the same driver’s license that you and I have,” he told the board.
“On top of that, the DFL passed that illegals can also sign up for MinnesotaCare,” Gruenhagen said. “They’re going to get mostly tax-subsidized healthcare, which is going to create a pipeline up to Minnesota.”
“I’m all for legal immigration,” he said. “But when you promote illegal immigration, it’s bad for our nation, bad for our state, but it’s mostly bad for the illegal immigrants themselves.”
Referring to undocumented immigrants, Gruenhagen said, “They bring in crime, they bring in illegal drugs, which are killing our young people with fentanyl, and they bring in public health issues.”
Gruenhagen said that illegal immigration was a major cause of fentanyl deaths in the U.S. “We’re having a cultural war through illegal immigration on our young people,” he said.
When it was her turn to speak, Rehm said use of the term “illegals” was inappropriate. “It promotes anti-immigrant feelings. It promotes racism and xenophobia,” she said. “I’d really like to say that for the record, I find that offensive, and no one is illegal on stolen land.”
Additionally, Rehm added that the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce and the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, as well as Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud, were all in support of the Driver’s License for All law.
Education policyEducation finance is where the bulk of the budget went this year, Rehm said. “People move to Carver County because we have great schools, we have great educators,” she said. “But, we needed funding.”
Rehm said the Legislature made strides in terms of education and school funding with the passing of universal free lunch, the Solar for Schools initiative, the District 112 transportation hub lease levy, and increased funding for Minnesota’s Regional Public Library System. And, she said, “In total, this budget provides more than $17 million for Eastern Carver County schools over the next two years.”
Funding projectsThere were multiple projects throughout Carver County that received funding as a result of the capital investment bills passed at the end of this year’s legislative session.
“We did not pass a bonding bill… until the DFL approved additional funding for your nursing homes,” Gruenhagen said of Senate Republicans. “As you know many of our nursing homes are barely holding on.”
Gruenhagen also expressed concern for the increase in general fund spending. “I think we went a little overboard on the spending,” he said. “Unfortunately, I think we’re going to have some negative consequences.”
Gruenhagen had hoped that the budget surplus would be given back to taxpayers directly with a check of approximately $6,500 per resident. He said instead, the taxpayers are left with “peanuts.”
“I’m all for funding needs, OK?” he said. “But wants and desires have to be taken into consideration, and unfortunately in this session Gov. Walz and the DFL funded a lot of wants and desires.”
“We had a budget surplus,” Commissioner Gayle Degler said. “People that paid into the budget surplus, they’re coming and asking me, ‘How come I paid in and didn’t get anything in return?’ A lot of people in my district who paid in are not getting anything in return.”
“You can see what our constituents are receiving,” Rehm responded. “They’re going to receive Highway 5 that’s been improved upon. They’re going to receive schools that are fully funded, kids that are well-fed, teachers that are compensated. They’re going to receive communities that have more walkable, livable areas.”
She added that funding these projects means that people don’t have to pay for it in their property taxes. “You get what you pay for, and I think we did a good job of allocating it to the areas that were needed.”
“That’s the kind of thing that we need government for,” she added. “I don’t want to be responsible with my neighbors and the rest of my community for building all the roads – I elect leaders. I elect people to make those decisions because it doesn’t make sense for all of us in our own little houses to pay our $6,500 check, or whatever it would be, to get that work done.”
All in all, Carver County received funding for improvements to Highways 5 and 18, Chaska’s downtown revitalization project, Cologne’s wastewater treatment facility, Watertown’s water tower project and the city of Carver’s levee while Scott County received funding for the Merriam Junction project, which will connect the two counties via a trail over the Minnesota River.