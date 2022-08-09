The Tuesday, Aug. 9, primary election featured a handful of contests in legislative races across Carver and Scott counties.
Two of them were contentious GOP battles.
In Senate District 54, Sen. Eric Pratt (R-Prior Lake) appeared to defeat Natalie Barnes, a Prior Lake nurse who had won the Scott County GOP endorsement earlier this year. Pratt won 54 percent of the vote, according to election returns compiled by the Minnesota Secretary of State's office.
The county party had censured Pratt during the primary campaign for deciding to run in the primary rather than abide by the endorsement process, a move that Pratt flatly rejected.
The winner moves on to face DFLer Alicia Donahue in the November general election.
In House District 54A, meanwhile, Rep. Erik Mortensen (R-Shakopee) garnered 55 percent of the vote against former legislator and Shakopee businessman Bob Loonan, returns showed.
That race, too, was testy as Loonan was fined $1,500 by a panel of judges after a GOP operative alleged that Loonan had distributed campaign material falsely claiming he was endorsed by the Republican Party. Loonan planned to appeal that ruling.
The winner will face DFLer Brad Tabke and Legal Marijuana Now candidate Ryan Martin in the general election.
Democrats were involved in a few local primary contests, too.
In Senate District 48, Dan Kessler garnered 90 percent of the vote in his race against Balakrishna Chintaginjala. The winner of that race faces Sen. Julia Coleman (R-Waconia) in November.
And in House District 48A, Nathan Kells appeared to defeat Arlan Brinkmeier in a close race, earning 52 percent of the vote. Just 61 votes separated the two out of about 1,350 cast, returns showed. The winner will face Jim Nash (R-Waconia) in November.
Scott County had a primary in District 3. Jody Brennan and Michael Luce were the top two vote-getters while Ibrahim Mohamed finished third, according to returns.