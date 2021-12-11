It’s pitch-black at 5:40 a.m. on a Saturday. You turn right off southbound Highway 52 after battling precisely zero traffic, making your way through the fog on a dusty road when you see the sign: Wishbone Ranch.
Sure, it’s early. Very early. But the next few hours are worth it and more.
This Old Horse, Inc., runs a few horse ranches across the state and always awaits new volunteers whether for the day or as regulars. A 30-some-mile drive from Scott and Carver counties is one of their sanctuaries, meant for housing and caring for injured, abused or unwanted horses.
Once volunteers arrive for their shifts, the three-hour feeding process begins (which makes sense considering the 60-plus horses they house). Some horses are brought inside from the pasture to eat their grain; others have express delivery service from the stablehand and volunteers.
This is one of the best times during the shift to get to know the animals, who all have their own personalities.
A barn favorite is Mandy, an old mare who has her own special stall to slowly finish her food in each day. Troublemakers include Tutu, who refuses to leave the stall without extra attention, and Dude, an extremely food-motivated gelding. There is also Barbie, a sweet blind quarter horse who used to do lessons with children, and Shelbea, a little mustang with the most beautiful blue eyes.
Throughout the four-hour shifts (which can be tailored to individual needs), volunteers can serve food, weigh and distribute hay, check and fill water, muck stalls, halter and lead horses, wash bowls, and interact with the horses.
After the morning shifts, plenty of volunteers stay after for a cup of coffee and homemade treats.
If the 6 to 10 a.m. hours sound a little too early, the night shift begins at 5 p.m. and runs through 9 p.m. — though comes without that spectacular sunrise.
Every horse at the nonprofit sanctuary is rescued, retired, or rehomed. Some are discarded racehorses and others come from abused or abandoned backgrounds. Many are blind, old, and oh-so filled with love to give.
Feed crew volunteers don’t need prior experience with horses or even barns to be of immense help. All volunteers need are some sturdy boots, gloves and water. But there is a certain danger beyond working with these massive (mostly gentle) animals: wanting to adopt them all.
Couple the quick online training with helpful workers, and the barn could become a second home in no time.