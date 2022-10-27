I’ve been watching the back and forth of political letters to the editor; the educator in me feels the need to define some terms.
Education-related political buzzwords and what they mean to educators:
Back to Basics—removing funding for critical Social-Emotional learning programs, school counselors, and social workers that enable students to be ready to learn instead focus on mainly math and reading.
Our schools are failing—refers to standardized test scores. Many parents are opting their children out of such high-stress tests. All students opted out are counted as “Does Not Meet,” or fail, lowering the passing percentage, feeding the failing schools narrative.
Our children can’t read (or do math)—see Our Schools Are Failing
Special Education Cross Subsidy—also known as: unfunded mandate. Regular education dollars get spent to meet special education laws that were never fully funded, crossing the stream of money, and subsidizing the federal and state mandates with money that is supposed to be spent on classroom supplies, and curriculum.
School Choice—commonly called vouchers. Taking tax dollars from public schools and moving them to private or parochial schools, eventually resulting in tax dollars promoting religion and/or lining the pockets of businessmen starting for-profit schools. One candidate for lieutenant governor owns a private school and has a stated goal of moving public tax dollars to his private business.
Radical Agenda—usually used to refer to inclusion of students with mixed abilities and needs and equity work to prevent gender and racial oppression by those who prefer the status quo.
Critical Race Theory—a misapplied term taken from a course typically taught in universities at the graduate level. Used to refer to accurate teaching of U.S. and world history. See Radical Agenda.
Parents Bill of Rights—unnecessary legislation like those passed in several states requiring teachers to post their lessons up to a year in advance, and alert parents when lessons deviate from the plan. Some also prohibit acknowledgement or mentioning of alternate families, transgender people, or other LGBTQ issues, or accurate history of racial division.
Any teacher will tell you that lessons taught from year-to-year change depending on the students in the classroom. The best way to know what is being taught in your child’s classroom is to check everything posted already to district, school, and classroom websites. Curriculum maps and week-at-a-glance pages exist already. Why legislate unworkable redundancy when teachers should be preparing for students, not parents? These unnecessary laws place a significant time (and therefore financial) burden on an already overloaded system and Minnesota does not need more unfunded mandates.
As an educator, I find I must worry about the politicians running for office up and down the ballot, from governor to school board. I encourage you to look past the misleading, dishonest buzzwords and vote for candidates that truly care about all kids, closing the opportunity gap, raising the level of achievement for all students, and making schools a safe, caring place where all students can learn.
Claire Torrey
Chaska