On July 19, 2022, I and other Carver county residents attended a work session on election integrity held by the Carver County Commissioners. We learned a lot from David Frischmon’s and Kendra Olson’s presentations, including that Carver County elections have proven to be 100% accurate when reviewed by the County Canvassing Board and that they have a track record of accuracy in the recounts of 2008 and 2018.
We urged the commissioners to continue Carver County’s tradition of providing fair and accurate elections so that we as citizens of the county can continue to vote with complete confidence. We also urge you to accept the recommendations of the elections and licensing manager:
-To continue utilizing both deputized county staff and party balanced election judges for absentee voting.
-To continue following the appropriate absentee ballot statutes.
-To keep the image capture feature turned off and to count write-in votes using actual paper ballots.
-To install an internal ballot drop box instead of using an external drop box.
I am disappointed and frustrated that our remarks were not recorded/videotaped while the group that was attacking our election process was allowed to speak during the general meeting and, therefore, their speeches were recorded. If the work session was videotaped, we ask that it be shared publicly.
It is important to keep in mind the definition of democracy – “a system of government by the whole population or all the eligible members of a state, typically through elected representatives.” The key here is “whole population or all the eligible members.”
I fear the main effort of those wanting to change Carver County’s system is to put up voting roadblocks for residents who are poor, disabled, and seniors in the name of election integrity. I am proud of the election integrity and high turnout in our county and state.
Becky Varone
Chanhassen