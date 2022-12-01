The 2022 midterm election is history. Control of the U.S. Congress is now split with Democrats holding the majority in the Senate and Republicans earning theirs in the House.
In 2023-24, Minnesota will have one party rule with Democrats as governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state and state auditor, while also having majorities in the state House and Senate. Note that no Republican, Independent or Libertarian has occupied a statewide office in Minnesota since 2006. In addition, Democrats currently occupy 12 of the 13 seats on the Minneapolis City Council with the final seat being held by a socialist. The St. Paul City Council is comprised of seven Democrats. Both cities are led by Democratic mayors.
Is a monopoly in business allowed by law? Is one political party rule a good thing for residents? If diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) is so important, why is it acceptable for one party to rule from top to bottom in Minnesota? Am I the only one that notices the lack of political DEI across the board? I realize these are the results of our votes but it leaves me perplexed. The Nov. 20 Sunday edition of the Star Tribune ran a story titled “State’s Most Diverse Legislature Is Voted In” and went on to praise the fact that the new Minnesota legislature will have 35 people of color (most in history) out of 201 total members.
That’s terrific, but when it comes to people, color of their skin is not important to me. I’ll take a person of integrity, high character, sound policies, worthy experience, proven abilities and notable accomplishments over any aspect of their physical appearance. That’s what Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., advocated and gave his life for, as well. If diversity of skin color is so highly recognized and celebrated, why isn’t diversity of policy or political party celebrated? The lack of not one Republican, Independent or Libertarian in any of these statewide offices or leadership roles (e.g. state house or senate, city councils or mayors) concerns me greatly. However, the people of Minnesota have spoken and we will see what unfolds.
Two weeks prior to the election and after much persistence on my part, I met with my then state representative, Kelly Morrison, M.D. (now a Democratic state senator). One of the first things she said was that most people in Minnesota and across the U.S. are politically between left-center and right-center. As nice as that sounds, it doesn’t seem to be the case when you look at Minnesota, Minneapolis or St. Paul.
I still prefer a system of checks and balances for elected officials and governing bodies. One party rule isn’t conducive to checks and balances. My hope is that all elected officials will exercise critical thinking, objectivity, productive governance, efficient budgeting/spending, honesty and accountability to benefit all residents of our state. As Minnesotans, we should settle for nothing less.
Kevin Weber
Chanhassen