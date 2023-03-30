I am very disappointed with Sen. Julia Coleman’s vote to block critical infrastructure funding for her own district.
On Thursday, Sen. Coleman, R-Waconia, decided to vote against a long overdue bonding package and against the needs of her constituents.
Despite advocating for nearly $4 million for the cities of Victoria, Chaska and Chanhassen and Carver County to be included in the bill, Sen. Coleman ultimately decided to take orders from her friends in St. Paul and vote against her own proposal.
Being on the transportation committee, I would think that Sen. Coleman would understand the importance of investing in Minnesota’s infrastructure.
I want to thank Rep. Jim Nash, R-Waconia, who voted for these projects, for listening to the needs of his constituents. I’d like to think that our former Sen. Scott Jensen would do the same. At a time when Democrats have control over everything, this feels like a betrayal to reject our one chance to put greater Minnesota first.
Mike Memmel
Chanhassen