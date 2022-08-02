Recently, I attended a work session of the Carver County board. The subject of this session was election integrity in Carver County. There was a large turnout for the meeting, which is a good thing, but unfortunately there was a divide between the attendees. One group believed that the election process in Carver County was excellent, and they trusted the results. The other group was concerned about aspects of the process and were not as trusting of the results.
I can understand the difference of opinions on the election integrity and process, but what I found most disconcerting is the huge divide over the facts and truth between the groups. One group felt the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was merely a peaceful political demonstration despite the deaths of nine people, injuries to 138 police and others trying to control the rioters, almost $3 million damage to the Capitol, and the threats to the Vice President and members of Senate and House.
Another difference of opinion was the validity of the 2020 Presidential election. One group thought the election was valid and Biden was fairly elected President. The other felt the election was a fraud and Trump was really the winner, though there is no evidence or proof to back this claim.
Certainly, debating issues is a valid function of a democracy. Lying and distorting facts are what you find in an autocracy. We have just finished four years where the President defined the truth as what he said it was and ignoring facts. Our nation and democracy will only survive and prosper if we can agree on facts and debate over issues.
Jim Weygand
Carver