A letter was published in last week’s Herald that brought up the issue of ugliness in today’s politics. The writer called out persons who commented on my opponents appearance and the presence of her children in social media posts.
To be clear, I would never make or support such comments. I am very proud of my family and I know Sen. Coleman is, too. We both feature our children and spouses on our social media and mailers. In my conversations with women running for office, I am appalled by how often they are questioned about their ability to balance children and political life, or have their physical appearance commented on, when this rarely (if ever) happens to men running for office.
I do not have any more control over random social media posts than does my opponent. I, too, have been attacked on social media. Outrageous conclusions have been drawn and false accusations made by self-identifying supporters of Sen. Coleman due to my support of reproductive freedom and LGBTQ+ rights. I do not and will not hold her accountable for the ugly social media posts directed at me, simply because persons who make them claim to be supporters of her or her party. It is my sincerest wish that comments were limited to policies and not personal attacks, and I long for civility in politics.
What I hold my opponent’s party responsible for are the many mailings that have sought to smear me by attaching my name to policies I have publicly opposed. I am in favor of repealing the state tax on Social Security, eliminating the Gas Tax, and increased funding for law enforcement. My opponent’s party has painted me as in exact opposition to the positions I have taken.
During the 2008 Presidential election, Sen. John McCain (R) was speaking to a crowd when a supporter made an accusation that then Sen. Obama (D) was not an American. Sen. McCain took the microphone and said, “He’s a decent family man [and] citizen that I just happen to have disagreements with on fundamental issues, and that’s what the campaign’s all about.”
I sincerely wish for a return to the sensibilities of Sen. McCain. Like Sens. McCain and Obama, my opponent and I disagree on fundamental issues. Let us focus on the issues.