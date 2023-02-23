If you've ever found yourself bemoaning the ills of socialism, please live your truths loud and proud by rejecting every evil thing socialism has forced upon us:
Refuse Social Security when available to you, either retirement and/or disability.
Reject Medicare and/or Medicaid insurance and refuse to use any insurance company that gets a discount off any hospital's or clinic's full Chargemaster prices.
Avoid all public beaches, waterways, paths, parks and libraries. Never use municipal water, sewer, electricity, gas, phone or internet services.
Definitely don't use the internet.
Refuse any benefit programs to discount or pay for heating, food, housing, internet or phone service.
Don't send your kids to taxpayer-funded schools.
Drive only on toll roads, ignore all traffic signals and signs and close your eyes every time you're near a streetlight.
Steer clear of all public transportation.
Refuse all income and property tax discounts or rebates. Don't call 911 and prevent police, firefighters and paramedics from doing anything to help you until you've paid cash for their services out-of-pocket. Actually, don't utilize any form of payment that uses or is backed by U.S. Treasury created money. Bartering is required by self-respecting anti-socialists.
Don't work for or do business with any company that accepts or utilizes any of the programs listed above, especially anywhere that benefits from farming subsidies.
There, now, doesn't it feel better knowing you've avoided the evils living steeped in socialism has afforded upon you?
Should you participate or want to participate in any of the above, the rest of your neighbors ask that you accept our lives can only exist through "socialism" and community wide efforts that strive to offer a better existence for everyone.
Well, that is, a better existence for everyone who isn't in the more than 25% of the population who are disabled and/or chronically ill since we're explicitly excluded from the equal protections clause of the 14th Amendment.
Plus, we're living in a state that, per a 2018 report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of the Inspector General, has been breaking federal laws relating to the Americans with Disabilities Act for more than 30 years as the last state in the country not licensing and monitoring all long-term care facilities and has (per a 2018 report from the Minnesota Office of the Legislative Auditor) been breaking state laws by not investigating enough cases of violence against vulnerable elderly and disabled people while not investigating thoroughly the few they do.
For, you see, socialism has benefitted the middle class and wealthy far more than it has ever benefitted the vulnerable and destitute and our caste system is propped up and protected by those who have swallowed all lies that the opposite is even possible.
Meaning: should you ever be given the opportunity to have Social Security retirement or disability benefits and Medicare/Medicaid, you will have participated in the very system that then provides you far fewer rights and protections versus everyone else. Is that the future you really choose to experience?
Sheri Meyers
Chaska