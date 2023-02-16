After attending the District 112 School Board meeting on Jan. 23, I have a few thoughts I would like to share with our Eastern Carver County Schools community.
Licensed professional nutrition services personnel prepare food for our students daily.
Why don’t they include beer, wine, or tobacco products?
These products are restricted by our government as potentially harmful to children under the age of 18 or 21.
Pornography is also dangerous to our children.
The fact that our school district library media professionals, along with our current School Board, makes a distinction between harmful pornography and other harmful substances is ludicrous.
Children under 18 are restricted from buying guns. Similarly, certain types of glues and spray paint are restricted by law from being purchased by anyone under 18. Hardware stores, paint stores and even Target or Wal-Mart take their responsibility seriously.
One of my daughters became interested in keeping a freshwater fish tank as a hobby. She isn’t allowed to buy aquarium fish for her tank under age 18.
My son attempted to watch an R-rated movie a few years ago. He was refused a ticket because he was 17 at the time. Good for the AMC theater for the enforcement of their policies.
Our kids aren’t allowed to buy Hustler or Playboy magazines from a gas station clerk and yet our schools’ “licensed media professionals” are inclined to add pornographic media content to our school libraries for the perusal of 12+ year- olds.
Pornography should not be in our school district libraries!
I am not interested in banning books, but I also do not want to see blatant pornography in my children’s school libraries.
These books were not in our schools prior to 2021.
These are new books added to our District 112 libraries this past school year. From my understanding, at least 50+ books containing questionable content were added to our middle and high school libraries prior to our 2022 school year.
Hardware, liquor and pet stores, along with gas stations and movie theaters, have restrictions and better policing than District 112.
“Licensed media professionals” should not have allowed pornography to enter our schools.
Can these “licensed media professionals” not discern the difference between pornography and literature?
Part of the student handbook that every student has to agree to is the acknowledgment and promise that none of them will use their school-issued computers, school sponsored Wi-Fi or any other school property computers to search for online pornography.
I suspect that if a student found one of these concerning books online on their school-issued Chromebook, there is a very high chance that it would trigger the red flag in their Securly monitoring program.
And yet, somehow, it is OK for the printed publication to be in the library.
The hypocrisy is astounding.
Pornography should not be allowed in our school libraries for the same reasons we prohibit alcohol, tobacco or firearms in our children’s schools.
Dean Waymire
Chanhassen