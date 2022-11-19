On behalf of all scouts in Troop 424, I would like to thank everyone that supported the troop by purchasing an evergreen product.
The funds that we raise help our troop keep campout costs low and support our high adventure trips to places like the Boundary Waters, Sea Base in the Florida Keys, Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico, and Summit Scout Camp in West Virginia.
We hope that you enjoy the holiday season and look forward to your support again next year.
Jack Organ
Scouting BSA Troop 424
Excelsior