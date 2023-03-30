We the people ... who respect all life.
Did you know that on Jan. 31, 2023, Minnesota Gov. Walz signed into law the The Protect Reproductive Options Act (PRO Act), which enshrines in Minnesota law a right to abort any baby for any reason at any time up to birth?
It denies protection even to unborn babies who are developed enough to feel excruciating pain. Do you know that now, as of March, in committees in the Minnesota House and Senate is another bill to remove all health and safety regulations surrounding abortion (HF91/SF70)?
This bill would repeal (erasing laws that have been passed) laws that are guardrails for women and babies. There are 11 health and safety protection laws that would no longer be in effect.
Should a baby born alive (surviving a botched abortion) be given medical care? Should a woman considering having an abortion be allowed to be told the age of her baby? Or if the baby can feel pain?
Should parents of a teenage daughter who is considering an abortion or is scheduled for an abortion be informed, notified, be involved?
Should a baby who is viable and can live outside the womb be protected from partial-birth abortion?
If you answered “yes” to any of these questions please call (or email) your state representative and/or senator and tell them to vote “No” to “the Removal of Abortion Guardrails for Women and Babies,” because without your call, these protections will no longer be. “We the people” must speak for the rights for all lives.
Cathy Johnson Chanhassen