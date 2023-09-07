I am writing to express concern as a resident of our beloved community regarding our school system.
I have three children that attend public schools in District 112, specifically Victoria Elementary. My fourth-grader has 30 students in his class this year. The numbers keep trending higher every year.
Acceptable student to teacher ratios are 22:1. Why are we as a community and district allowing this to happen to our teachers, and students? I would encourage concerned parents to reach out to Principal Jill Vallure and members of the school board about this important issue.
Ross Berglund
Chaska