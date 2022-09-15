We enjoyed seeing and speaking with many residents during the Carver County Fair in mid-August. One common question we fielded was about the rumor that our recycling doesn’t actually get recycled.
This couldn’t be further from the truth.
It is true that about four years ago, there was a major shift in how recyclable commodities were exported, but it hasn’t had the same impact on recycling providers in Carver County as it has elsewhere. Fortunately for our county and surrounding areas, the local markets and recycling industry are going strong, with some markets seeing record returns.
When you place a recyclable item in your curbside cart—or take it to one of the county’s public drop off locations—those items get recycled. Once you drop your items off, they go to one of our local material recovery facilities. Items are sorted into commodities and sold to buyers who recycle them into new products.
Carver County Environmental Services licenses waste haulers operating in Carver County and monitors where recycling ends up. Additionally, a Minnesota state law prohibits recyclables from going into landfills or being burned without prior written consent from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. The state also has a metro recycling rate goal of 75% by 2030, with a task force focused on market development.
It’s sometimes hard to know what is supposed to go in your recycling bin. The item that confuses people the most is plastic. Unfortunately, most plastics are not recyclable. In the Twin Cities’ metro area, one good rule of thumb is that food and beverage containers with the number 1, 2 or 5 stamped on them are always good to go in your curbside cart. Other plastics, or large bulky plastic items, are either incredibly hard to recycle, or not recyclable at all. Here are some other tips:
• No plastic bags. Plastic bags and film create issues for recycling operations.
• Nothing smaller than your fist.
• Caps on plastic bottles, but take caps of metal containers.
• No “tanglers” – extension cords, string lights, garden hoses.
• Cartons are acceptable when emptied completely. Leave caps on.
• Carboard is highly recyclable. If heavily food-soiled, it should go in the trash or an organics bin.
• Food-soiled paper, paper towels and napkins should also go in the trash or an organics bin.
• Most to-go coffee cups are paper lined with plastic and are not recyclable.
Plastic waste is a global problem, and recycling is just one tool we use to reduce what we send to landfills every year. An even better practice is making choices that help us avoid waste in the first place. A few ways to reduce waste include buying in bulk, using reusable containers, and avoiding plastic packaging whenever possible.
Staffers at the Carver County Environmental Center, operated by the Environmental Services Department, are always happy to speak with residents, answer questions and provide resources explaining how they can reduce waste in their lives. If you have recycling or waste related questions you can call:
• Carver County Environmental Center: (952) 361-1836
• Carver County Environmental Services: (952) 361-1800
Dustin Heidinger, CHMM
Senior Environmentalist
Carver County Environmental Services