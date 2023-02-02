A revamped policy on selecting books for its libraries was approved by the newly-formed board at the Jan. 23 Eastern Carver County School Board meeting.
It was noted by several district officials during the meeting that only four book challenges have been submitted to the district in the past 20 years. Even so, Policy 631, Selection of Library and Media Materials Policy, garnered much debate from the community in recent months, and was ultimately approved by the board with one nay vote from board member Joe Scott.
Erin Rathke, assistant superintendent, shared that the changes made to the policy were done in alignment with the district’s strategic plan, the district’s commitment to personalized learning, districts around the area and state and the subsection of the American Library Association that provides guidance around standards and policies.
Rathke highlighted the notable changes to the policy, starting with an explanation to the verbiage change in the second sentence of section four, responsibility for selection.
“We have recommended the change from ‘citizen’ or ‘community member’ to be ‘district resident’ throughout the policy,” Rathke said. “Policy 631 serves District 112 and its community. That could include open enrolled, students enrolled and people who live within our district. We wanted this to be more defined and clear.”
Rathke went on to share the basis for media specialists book selection decisions.
“Our media specialists look at reputations of authors, publishers, recent published titles — which is certainly a measure of the health of your selection and your collection — reflections of our students and families within our community; we use award lists, publisher reviews, reputable reviews, interest by students and teachers, alignment to Minnesota state standards and, of course, supporting grade level content,” she said.
In section five, process for deselection, a new section has been added titled “prior to the challenge process.”
“First, if there is a question about the text, we want to encourage parents and guardians to meet with teachers, media specialists or the principal to understand the text or the context of the resource,” Rathke said.
If this does not satisfy the concern with a required classroom text, Rathke said that the district/school will “work to find an alternate text, it is possible to find an alternate text and still meet the Minnesota state standard.”
Parents/guardians can also request that a note be made in the library database that restricts certain books or genres and flags media specialists upon checkout. If the concerned party would still like to challenge a text after moving through these steps, a reconsideration of the challenged resources process begins, as laid out in section five of the policy.
Scott expressed concern with some of the language in sections four and five during the discussion period, saying, “I don’t believe this is ready for primetime, I think we need to do some more work on this and bring it back in February.”
Sean Olsen, vice chair of the board, asked Rathke, “Will there be people who are involved in the process today who will not be involved in the process tomorrow?” to which she responded, “No, there will be no change. There’s nothing that’s changed through the wording of the policy.”
Most of the board members took time during the meeting to praise the revised guidelines, the work of the media specialists and share personal experiences.
“My kids have been through some things that other students haven’t been through and I know that their exposure to some books that others might deem inappropriate have actually been really helpful to them,” said Angela Erickson, ECCS board member. “They’ve been able to see that they’re not alone in their lived experiences, and that has been incredibly valuable to their formation and their growth as learners and as citizens. So I don’t want to see that go away; I think we’ve struck a really good balance here.”