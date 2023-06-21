At the end of May, the Carver County Parks Department was notified that its contracted lifeguard provider, Minnetonka Aquatics, would be unable to fully staff the lifeguards needed to guard the beaches at both Lake Minnewashta and Lake Waconia Regional Park.
“This is not a topic that’s only hitting home to Carver County by any stretch,” said Sam Pertz, Carver County Parks and Trails Supervisor. He added that there is seemingly a shortage of part-time, seasonal workers across the board, and that he’s noticed a reduction in applicants for other seasonal positions over the past three to five years.
The county is currently looking into contracting with Rink Management Services Corporation, which staffs lifeguards at the Safari Island Community Center and Pool in Waconia, but nothing has been finalized.
Currently, the Lake Waconia beach is open, but it is “swim at your own risk.”
Pertz said that it is the preference of the county to have a lifeguard at the beach, but “there’s many beaches across the globe, frankly, that are ‘swim at your own risk.’”
Even throughout the Minnesota state parks system, most of the beaches do not have lifeguards, according to Sara Berhow from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Only Flandrau State Park in New Ulm is staffed with lifeguards.
That being said, Pertz said he knows the public values the service. “That’s where it gets to be really unfortunate – is to not have and offer that service that is desired.”
While lifeguards certainly play a role in beach and swimming safety, Pertz said that having engaged and attentive parents is of the utmost importance, even while a lifeguard is on duty.
“Parents on their phones, not paying attention – that to me is something that can lead to unfortunate things,” Pertz said. “You put that on top of not having guards, and that just exacerbates the issue.”
Pertz encourages parents to keep an eye on their children while they are swimming, regardless of lifeguard staffing.
The county will have more information soon as the situation develops and plans to share any updates with the public.