At the end of February, the Chanhassen Lions made a donation to Chaska-based charity Love INC of Carver County.
One of the lions, David Hess, presented the $2,500 check to Love INC Executive Director Al Norby and volunteers at the Love INC FurniShare store in Chanhassen. FurniShare is a resale furniture store whose profits go toward the organization’s mission. They also provide free, gently-used furniture to community members in need.
Love INC partners with local churches, government agencies and other charities to help provide necessities to those facing financial barriers or other hardship. In Chanhassen, they partner with Discovery United Methodist, Lakeside Covenant, Living Christ Lutheran, St. Hubert Catholic, and Westwood Community.