The life of Betsy Gall and her three children changed drastically on Thanksgiving Day 2019 when her husband, Dr. Matthew Gall, an oncologist at Chaska and Burnsville clinics, died by suicide at age 49.
Betsy Gall, of Edina, has since made spreading awareness about physician suicide a priority, as evidenced by her book "The Illusion of the Perfect Profession," published in December 2022.
The book is described in a press kit as a "culmination of Betsy's journals, letters to God and her journey with faith throughout this horrified traumatic experience that left her family shattered."
Gall discussed her book recently in an email exchange with the Chaska Herald. The following conversation has been edited for brevity and clarity.
Chaska Herald: In your own words, what is “The Illusion of the Perfect Profession” about?
Betsy Gall: "The Illusion of the Perfect Profession" is my true-life story about falling in love with my husband, Matthew Gall. The book takes the reader through our early years as a young married couple and the stressors associated with not only becoming a physician but being a physician. Matthew and I were living the American dream, we had three healthy children, a beautiful home and life was really good. That all changed on Thanksgiving Day in 2019 when my “life of the party” physician husband took his own life. The book is about my faith journey and hopefully provides some insight as to why and how physician suicide can happen.
CH: Who was your husband, Dr. Matthew Gall, and what larger impact did he have as an oncologist, father and husband?
BG: My husband Matthew Gall was a loving husband, father and oncologist. He absolutely loved his family, friends and his patients. He was a happy-go-lucky guy and always had a smile on his face. Matt was a partner at a large Twin Cities private oncology practice where he was on the board of directors, the cancer committee, and the finance committee for the group. He was also Chief of Staff at the local hospital. Matthew put being a doctor above all else, his entire identity was wrapped up into being a physician. That is why it was (and still is!) so shocking that my husband who had dedicated his entire life to saving lives was dead at the young age of 49.
CH: What motivated you to write a book about your life story, faith and journey through grief?
BG: I felt called to write my book with hopes that no other family ever has to experience such a devastating loss. Losing a loved one to suicide is the absolute worst.
CH: What was it like to put your experiences and emotions into words? How long did that process take?
BG: Writing the book was extremely difficult. I absolutely hated doing it. It drudged up a ton of painful memories. We had just moved to Charlotte, North Carolina, for my husband to take a new job as an oncologist with a much smaller private practice. He immediately felt as if it was a massive mistake. I started journaling immediately. In order to get the book to come to fruition, I had to find a person to help me convert my journals into an actual book. I am a real estate agent not a writer, the book was published right before the three-year anniversary of Matthew’s death.
CH: What do you hope readers learn or take away from reading your book? Who is your target audience?
BG: My target audience has primarily been physicians and their spouses. I also feel as though it is a good reminder to the general public not to judge and to be more compassionate. Especially to our health care workers. Everyone is going through something. Our health care workers dedicate their lives to helping people and I believe that their roles have been diminished. I also believe that they are not given the proper respect that they so deserve.
CH: What has the response to the book been like from readers and your family members?
BG: The response to my book has been overwhelmingly positive. My readers send me notes, e-mails and Facebook messages every single day. A large private practice in town purchased 220 copies of my book for their physicians and staff. People tell me all of the time that they can’t put the book down, and that it is incredible. This is astounding to me and is, of course, what every author desires to hear! I am so happy that people are not only reading the book but learning something new. Not many people know that we lose approximately 400 doctors a year to suicide and doctors are not easily replaced. So many people (especially doctors) have thanked me for writing the book. I truly believe that helping people is why people become doctors and I now feel that it is time to help them.
CH: Do you intend to keep spreading awareness about physician suicide and mental health beyond this book? If so, what’s next for you?
BG: Yes, it has become my mission to continue spreading awareness about physician suicide. I am a national speaker on the subject and have been hired by large hospital systems to speak out about the subject. I spoke at the American Psychiatric Association in New Orleans last year, as well. I continue to work with great groups who are helping with the same cause such as VITAL Worklife in the Twin Cities along with the Dr. Lorna Breen Heros’ Foundation.
AG: Anything else you’d like to add?
BG: We must continue to be candid and rigorous and we must keep talking about a subject that, sadly, is not going away. When that day comes, and hopefully it will, we can be quiet. Until then, we must be brave when exploring darkness—because it is there we will discover the boundless power of our light.