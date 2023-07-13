Dr. Lori Aleknavicius and her family moved to Chaska two years ago. Since then, she has made her mission to improve education and appreciation of mental health topics throughout the community.
She runs Inner Fokus, a mental health clinic, with her fellow clinical psychologist husband Dr. Patrick Aleknavicius. The couple’s clinic sees patients from California and Minnesota by telehealth appointments and in person at their original Duluth office.
Her different experiences with perceptions of mental health in the Midwest compared with California or her home state of New Jersey led her to get connected with the Chaska Community Center to work to educate people and break down the stigma.
“Even though we’ve been established in Minnesota for quite some time, it’s a big challenge to get acceptance. You have to work really hard to find that in the Midwest, from my perspective,” Aleknavicius said.
At the CCC, Aleknavicius connected with Missy Goff, the center’s fitness supervisor, who supported her in her mental health education ideas and efforts. With such a large emphasis on physical health in the community, the two wanted to make space for mental health too.
The CCC has hosted four lunch talks for active older adults as part of a series and an open forum talk for the general public. Inner Fokus will be attending the Teen Mental Health Resource Fair in October at the CCC and hopes to do a talk for teens that month at the center, as well.
“To a lot of people that’s a really scary term, ‘mental health,’” Aleknavicius said. “People don’t like it. They shut down when you say it.”
Aleknavicius has made her mission to keep working to educate and fight the stigma around mental health. From her perspective, most are fearful to receive a diagnosis and have the problem identified.
“If you have hives or a sore throat, people run to the doctor. But if their kid can’t focus in school or can’t read by the age of seven or is crying in their room all the time, they’re not running to the psychologist to get a diagnosis or treatment,” Aleknavicius said.
She went on to add that sometimes adults will attribute behaviors to being “just a phase.” While Aleknavicius said that could be true and there may be no actual diagnosis, there may be a need for extra support — especially on the backend of a global pandemic.
“I think there’s a lot of people that have had mental health symptoms exacerbated because of that timeframe,” Aleknavicius said. “That’s a forever kind of challenge area or even trauma. Depending on the person, that’s a significant thing that will never not be part of their story.”
The World Health Organization reported in 2022 that during the first year of the pandemic, anxiety and depression globally increased by 25%, with young people and women feeling the greatest impact.
“The negative stigma surrounding mental health is real and the only way to decrease it is to talk openly about mental health and show support for mental health through our actions,” she said.
Inner Fokus serves children, teens and adults of all ages, as well as families and couples. Psychological assessment services are also offered to determine a proper diagnosis.
“We are ALWAYS looking for people to partner with in the community to do more talks or events to support talking about mental health, wellness, positive coping and stress management,” Aleknavicius said in an email. “We welcome people reaching out via our website or my email (lori@innerfokus.com) or my business cell (call or text to 949-939-9809) to ask questions, say hi, share resources, ask about resources, etc.”