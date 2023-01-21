More than 30 balloonists from five states will travel to Hudson, Wisconsin on the weekend of Feb. 3-5 for the annual Hudson Hot Air Affair — including some notable pilots from the southwest metro.
This year’s theme for the 34th year of the largest hot air balloon festival in the Midwest is “Experience the Magic.”
“I’ve attended many ballooning events nationwide and international rallies in Europe, but two stand out: an event in the Austrian Alps that I attend almost every year and the Hudson Hot Air Affair,” said Ed Chapman, a balloonist based out of Jordan and owner of Balloon Ascensions Unlimited.
Chapman — who has been flying for over 46 years and set 20 world records in ballooning in the 1980’s for distance (386 miles), duration (19 hours, 12 minutes) and altitude (five flights above 30,000 feet, the highest being 38,901 feet) — will bring his balloon Fire and Frost to the weekend’s events.
As noted in a press release, the event will also include “annual favorites” such as the marketplace and craft fair, food drive, geocaching, pancake breakfast, kite flying, ice fishing for kids, the Taste of Hot Air Affair fundraiser and more.
The event will also include Torchlight Parade and fireworks on Friday evening and Moonlight Cabaret at the Real Magic House.
“They have terrific dedicated volunteers who annually have created an enjoyable, safe framework for Winter balloon flying and many other family activities,” Chapman said.
The highlights of the weekend include morning launches and the Moon Glow/Field of Fire. For the Moon Glow, pilots inflate their balloons, colorfully illuminating the night. This event is weather dependent, however. If it is too windy, the pilots will instead ignite their burners for a Field of Fire — providing welcome warmth on a chilly February evening.
“People can walk around and be right next to the balloons, it’s awesome,” said Tim Markert, pilot and son of the hot air balloon artist Charly Markert. He intends to bring his father’s balloon Amadeus to the event.
Markert legacy
Charly’s skills from outdoor billboard painting, the job that brought him to Minnesota from California, led him to be hired to hand-paint hot air balloons.
“We used to have a big shop in Minnetonka, and then we moved out right by the (Minnesota) Arboretum that had a big barn,” Tim Markert said. The Market family’s move to Chanhassen allowed Charly to refurbish a barn to use as an art studio. Charly went on to paint around 50 balloons during his career.
Tim Markert started helping his dad with hot air balloons in the 80’s, and while ballooning is not his full-time job, he enjoys the serenity of being “one with the sky.”
“In between the big blast, there’s no noise and you’re floating,” Tim Markert said. “It’s almost like you’re in a dream… it’s totally silent… What I like to do is just fly right over the treetops, sometimes I’ll come down and splash into the lake, sometimes I’ll come down to the boats and they’ll hand us a cold drink.”
Events such as the Hudson Hot Air Affair are vital for rallying the local pilots together, as Markert noted that “there’s not a central point where everybody takes off from or anything; we need more balloon pilots in Minnesota.”
According to a press release from the Hot Air Affair, three Markert balloons will be at this year’s event. Visitors will be able to see Le Grande Carousel, a balloon inspired by the carousels that Charly would ride as a child growing up near Coney Island in New York; the King Tut balloon that was commissioned by an archaeologist; and Amadeus, a “celebration of the Baroque era of art.”
Throughout the year, Tim Markert prefers to do tether rides as opposed to full balloon rides.
“To me, it’s an awesome sight to see the artwork in the balloon,” Tim Markert said. “When you go to any art museum and look at a painting, it takes a long time to study that painting and really figure out where the artist was coming from. Dad took about a year painting the Amadeus, it’s quite a balloon.”
According to Tim Markert, his father is one of two artists in the world that has painted a hot air balloon.
“There is just one other balloon, which is the Montgolfier that Dave Johnson painted,” Tim Markert said. The Montgolfier will be flown at this year’s Hot Air Affair by pilot Larry Nickolay and co-pilot Donna Wiederkehr.
Ballooning is a family affair for the Markerts. Tim’s wife, Jodi, is working on becoming a pilot herself, and his 18-year-old son is also a balloon enthusiast.
“We hope to have the balloons in the family for as long as we can,” Tim Markert said. “Many of them will have lasted 400-500 hours of flight, which is quite a time.”
“When they get burned as much as they do, they get a lot of fly time on them and the balloon becomes porous,” Jodi Markert said. At that point, the balloons can be inflated but not flown.
Jodi and Tim predict that around 15 of Charly’s balloons are still actively flying.
“Charly is still alive and he’s pretty healthy, but we are trying to bring his legacy into the spotlight and we really want people to understand this unique talent and who he is,” Jodi Markert said.
The family is trying to elevate Charly’s creations and legacy through a Facebook page — Sky High Art, Charly Markert’s Painted Balloons — and a website that will be coming soon.
“The Hudson Hot Air Affair, that’s coming home for Charly… they really respect him… our hearts are just singing that they are welcoming us with open arms and allowing us to show Charly’s balloons,” Jodi Markert said.