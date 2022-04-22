Since opening at a new site last December, Local Imports in Shakopee has become a more accessible location for nearby residents to buy and donate items for a good cause.
The Local Imports store is part of the CAP Agency of Scott, Carver and Dakota Counties. The store sells a variety of used items, including clothing, house decorations, physical media and children’s toys.
“There’s just a little bit of everything for everyone,” assistant manager Bobbi Zenner said. “Everyone that comes into the door can kind of find something that’s of interest to them at those different price levels.”
BETTER ACCESS
Local Imports is now located at 8085 Old Carriage Court in Shakopee.
Zenner said one of the biggest reasons for moving was the need for more space. The current location is now around double the size of Local Import’s previous one on Canterbury Road.
The move has also helped increase exposure for the store. Manager Ashley Hemmingsen said the previous site was not ideal in bringing in traffic from customers or donors.
Since moving, Hemmingsen said Local Imports has seen an increase in customers at its new location in a more populous area near other stores and restaurants. Despite the increase, she said it’s still important for Scott, Carver and Dakota County residents to become more aware of the store and what it has to offer.
“We actually just got our sign up last week. A lot of people have walked in and been like, ‘What is this?’ They don’t know who we are yet,” Hemmingsen said. “A lot of people haven’t heard of CAP, so it’s super important for us to share the fact that you’re shopping for a good cause.”
The new location has also seen an increase in donations, according to Zenner. She said some people who have donated mention how convenient it is now to stop over and drop off items.
“At our old location, there really wasn’t any other stores or housing developments … I think we’re able to get some new donors just by being in this area, which is fun,” Zenner said.
CAP PROGRAMS
All of the profits made at Local Imports directly support CAP Agency programs.
These include initiatives like the agency’s food shelf, housing assistance, energy assistance, senior nutrition, Head Start and more.
“If you’re shopping and you’re from Shakopee or this area, it’s just nice to know that the money is actually supporting our community. It doesn’t get dispersed among all the CAP Agencies or anything — what we earn stays here,” Hemmingsen said.
The store also has special items on display for people to bid on. Hemmingsen said she and Zenner have been considering unique ways to put an even larger focus on supporting local residents and organizations.
In the near future, the store may consider working with local restaurants and businesses to have gift cards and other merchandise up for bidding. Hemmingsen said another possibility is to work with local artists and have their art pieces available.
Looking ahead, Hemmingsen added she hopes Local Imports can promote a cycle of giving in the area.
“Everybody goes through hard times, and it seems like if you’re having a hard time … it’s really nice to have some place that can help you,” she said. “Then maybe when you’re on your feet, you can turn around, bring your donations and kind of repay it back.”