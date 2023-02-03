Pastor Richard Braun was born and raised on a small dairy farm south of Cologne. He grew up in Carver County before entering adulthood and moving out to southern California for nearly 50 years to work as an engineer, entrepreneur and owner of a software development company.
Braun eventually became an ordained Lutheran pastor in 2006 and moved back to Minnesota in 2013, living in Chanhassen with his wife ever since.
In between his time working as an interim pastor for West Union Lutheran Church in Cologne, Braun wrote a book, “Hard Questions: About Life, Death, and After Life.” The book highlights questions Braun has asked in his lifetime that he said have led him to successes, failures and important life lessons.
Braun talked about his book recently with the Shakopee Valley News. The following conversation has been edited for brevity and clarity.
Shakopee Valley News: Tell me a bit about the book.
Richard Braun: It is an autobiography, but it’s written in kind of a homey style that does a lot with the questioning that was in place for myself, our family, the questions asked over my lifetime. Those questions led to, in some cases, good decisions and successes, but also failures. So I learned a lot from asking the hard questions and then coming up with answers that seem to be helpful.
SVN: Where’d the idea for the book come from?
RB: It probably came from the work that I did in small groups, writing all these materials for small groups. I use that Mother Teresa quote, “I am a little pencil in the hand of a writing God who is sending a love letter to the world.” That really encompasses a lot of what I was thinking about. I wanted to take what I learned over my lifetime and share it with others.
I’m writing the book from an ordinary person to other ordinary people that really want to find purpose, hope and connection in the world. Those are things that are kind of universal principles, and here’s a way to get after that idea — by asking those hard questions and then being able to answer them positively.
SVN: What was the writing process like?
RB: It started about two years ago, maybe two and a half. I just wanted to review my life and provide it as some kind of legacy model for my kids, for family, for other people that might know me more closely. But then as I started showing it to friends in terms of what I was writing, they asked a bunch of questions. They kind of encouraged me to use a lot of the questioning that I have done in my life to give flavor to the book. So that’s how it evolved.
I worked with a good friend who has a Ph.D. in English, and she was really helpful initially to give me some feedback and insight that allowed the book to evolve into a book that is directed at self reflection and small group ministry.
SVN: After each chapter in the book, you have a set of questions listed. What do you hope these add to the book?
RB: That’s kind of what small groups are all about. You start building first on some pretty shallow ideas. You take those very simple things, and then you start weaving questions into the small group process, where people start asking deeper questions.
I wanted to put those questions at the end of each chapter so that it could be used as a small group book. It could be used as a device for somebody who’s maybe struggling with life or maybe they’re just wanting to get the most out of life and wanting to find purpose.
SVN: What would you like readers to take away from this book?
RB: Well, I hope that they find it entertaining and interesting. But more than that, I would like them to recognize that we have a certain agency, meaning we’re in control and in charge of our lives.
As far as the book is concerned, I would hope somebody can read this and see that whether their life is good and they’re trying to get the most out of it or whether their life crashes to the ground like it did a number of times in my own life, depending on how you ask the questions and how you make decisions going forward, that’s how your life is going to turn out. That’s how you’re going to find purpose for the next phase of your life. That’s what I hope people will take away.