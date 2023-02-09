The balloons of Charly Markert, a local hot air balloonist and painter, were featured at the Hudson Hot Air Affair in Wisconsin from Feb. 3-5 by his son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Jodi Markert, of Robbinsdale.
The weather was not favorable for flying most of the weekend, so many pilots only inflated their balloons.
Amadeus, a baroque-inspired balloon, was inflated during the media flight in the early morning of Feb. 3 in minus-15 degree weather. Le Grande Carousel and King Tut, other balloons inspired by art, were inflated at other times throughout the weekend.
Following the inflation of Amadeus, the Charly Markert Facebook page reported Feb. 4 that the balloon is no longer allowed to inflate at the Hudson Hot Air Affair because of the “bare breasts in the art.”
"Sky High Art and Charly Markert, personally, have been long-time friends of the Hudson Hot Air Affair," said the Markert family in a statement to Southwest News Media. "We exhibited this same balloon, Amadeus, at the same event in 2016 without any push-back from the organization or community. Being told that we could not display this beautiful piece of art was a heart-wrenching blow for our family. It was also an insult to Charly’s talent and an ignorant gesture aimed towards any art created in the Baroque Era. Would you put pants on Michelangelo's statue of David (Renaissance Era)?"
The Markert family cites the origin of the complaints as coming from E.P. Rock Elementary School, where the ballooning festival is held each year.
"We completely understand that the Hudson Hot Air Affair relies heavily on them as its main venue for the event," the Markerts continued in their statement. "But, it is also extremely disappointing to see that the opinions of a few individuals can make an impact powerful enough to shut us down. Overall, censorship goes against our core values and we’re not sure what happened between 2016 and today to make them change their minds about showing spectators, Amadeus, the most beautiful balloon in the world."
HHAA has no comment on this decision at this time.
“To me, it’s an awesome sight to see the artwork in the balloon,” Tim Markert said in a previous interview with Southwest News Media. “When you go to any art museum and look at a painting, it takes a long time to study that painting and really figure out where the artist was coming from. Dad took about a year painting the Amadeus. It’s quite a balloon.”