The balloons of Charly Markert, a local hot air balloonist and painter, were featured at the Hudson Hot Air Affair from Feb. 3-5 by his son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Jodi Markert, of Robbinsdale.
The weather was not favorable for flying most of the weekend, so many pilots only inflated their balloons.
Amadeus, a baroque-inspired balloon, was inflated during the media flight in the early morning of Feb. 3 in minus-15 degree weather. Le Grande Carousel and King Tut, other balloons inspired by art, were inflated at other times throughout the weekend.
“To me, it’s an awesome sight to see the artwork in the balloon,” Tim Markert said in a previous interview with Southwest News Media. “When you go to any art museum and look at a painting, it takes a long time to study that painting and really figure out where the artist was coming from. Dad took about a year painting the Amadeus. It’s quite a balloon.”